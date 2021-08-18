back

Daughter Pleads Kanpur Mob to Spare Muslim Father

No child should have to go through such trauma. (You may find these visuals disturbing)

18/08/2021 3:48 PM
  • 115.9K
  • 556

And even more

  1. 4:07

    PM Modi's Questions For Neeraj Chopra

  2. 2:08

    How The Indian Mission In Afghanistan Was Evacuated

  3. 4:29

    Daughter Pleads Kanpur Mob to Spare Muslim Father

  4. 2:03

    When Shakira Took This Indian Shakira’s Pizza Order

  5. 3:17

    The Desperate Rush To Bid Kabul Goodbye

  6. 3:26

    Rahul Gandhi Vs. Piyush Goyal On Parliament Stalemate

489 comments

  • Lidar P.
    2 hours

    Politically motivated fools terrorised people in the name of religion. These are savages. Even animals would not terrorised each other like this

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • AR S.
    2 hours

    Fuck sri mdrfcking ram

  • Rifat S.
    3 hours

    Thanks for unbiased reporting, Brut India

  • Saif A.
    3 hours

    Such a shame. Recheck your religion mob. 😡

  • Gregory S.
    3 hours

    Shame shame What's so great about the slogans Humsnity is more important

  • Xobia S.
    3 hours

    Thanks to Jinnah💔

  • Malik N.
    3 hours

    India is not safe for minorities

  • Jagadish P.
    3 hours

    BJP never responds to these kind of situation... What kind of idiots are these... assaulting father infornt of child .. recently they did the same to media person... What kind of society we r living in..

  • Rahul C.
    3 hours

    These ppl are nothing less than Taliban's..

  • Ashu S.
    3 hours

    Just too much. Please don’t force anyone

  • Farsha N.
    3 hours

    No religion teaches anyone"s to change their religion..by forcing,some peoples hit muslims bad way n they calling us terrorist...n they eat pig n they calling us pigs toooo...shame on u guys...some Arab muslims telling Allahu akbar n cutting hands neck...mk god name bad now u"ll guys telling ur god name n pulling this innocent n going...All the gods r good....peoples..only dirty...ur mother fucker...u will soon get return for everything u do

  • Aorko Z.
    3 hours

    we live in 2021, and still where people name a country " hindu rastro or muslim/ islamic country ", when a countey have a religion???