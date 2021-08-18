back
Daughter Pleads Kanpur Mob to Spare Muslim Father
No child should have to go through such trauma. (You may find these visuals disturbing)
18/08/2021 3:48 PM
489 comments
Lidar P.2 hours
Politically motivated fools terrorised people in the name of religion. These are savages. Even animals would not terrorised each other like this
AR S.2 hours
Rifat S.3 hours
Thanks for unbiased reporting, Brut India
Saif A.3 hours
Such a shame. Recheck your religion mob. 😡
Gregory S.3 hours
Shame shame What's so great about the slogans Humsnity is more important
Xobia S.3 hours
Thanks to Jinnah💔
Malik N.3 hours
India is not safe for minorities
Jagadish P.3 hours
BJP never responds to these kind of situation... What kind of idiots are these... assaulting father infornt of child .. recently they did the same to media person... What kind of society we r living in..
Rahul C.3 hours
These ppl are nothing less than Taliban's..
Ashu S.3 hours
Just too much. Please don’t force anyone
Farsha N.3 hours
No religion teaches anyone"s to change their religion..by forcing,some peoples hit muslims bad way n they calling us terrorist...n they eat pig n they calling us pigs toooo...shame on u guys...some Arab muslims telling Allahu akbar n cutting hands neck...mk god name bad now u"ll guys telling ur god name n pulling this innocent n going...All the gods r good....peoples..only dirty...ur mother fucker...u will soon get return for everything u do
Aorko Z.3 hours
we live in 2021, and still where people name a country " hindu rastro or muslim/ islamic country ", when a countey have a religion???