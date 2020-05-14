back

Deadly Accidents Mar Lockdown Reprieves

As India began to ease the lockdown, a string of accidents soured sentiments. 😐

05/14/2020 6:57 AM
  • 168.0k
  • 119

  • Jashmin P.
    2 hours

    Oh my God.Have mercy on us all.Sorry my beloved sr.My heart goes to you.For god sake, people in authority act with responsibility and compassion towards fellow human being.🙏

  • Dhanraj N.
    2 hours

    We should make sure the guilty are punished... shouldn't be forgotten... after some months... so painful to see

  • Rajashri M.
    3 hours

    Very painful

  • Lelia H.
    3 hours

    Praying for all

  • Mecki A.
    3 hours

    😔

  • Usman M.
    5 hours

    Tragically sad 😢... God bless us all Amen

  • Beenah P.
    5 hours

    😥😥😥

  • Nayan S.
    9 hours

    Why this channel always shows negative news about our country and not good news that are happening.

  • Arman S.
    10 hours

    Very sad thing happen in our state. Rest in peace . 1) govt enquiry is going on.( hope factory should be removed ). 2) the styrene has been removing from the plant & sending to Korea. 3) govt had paid 1cr for each who had last their lives & 10 lac for hospitalized. 4) A commety is formed for rest of the factories for inspection which possessing hazardous gaseous. 5) No factory authorities had been arrested.

  • Nadiya S.
    12 hours

    😥😥

  • Hukam S.
    13 hours

    Our is fuckingly capitalist country. Where z the democrcy. Crony capitalists bloody hipocrates

  • Karthik G.
    13 hours

    Bc culprits will jus escape

  • Shalaka S.
    14 hours

    Heartbreaking

  • Priya M.
    15 hours

    like you said. Everyone forgot about it 😣😔

  • Dominica M.
    16 hours

    All this does not affect the government...

  • Srikanth K.
    16 hours

    Very sad incident... unreversable loss ...

  • Rohit G.
    17 hours

    Someone in her location pls console that women her pain is to stay for life long. RIP to her 9 year old daughter.

  • Ana A.
    17 hours

    Poor woman. Many prayers and blessings to her on these difficult times. ❤️❤️❤️

  • Ijeoma N.
    18 hours

    So sad

  • Maria H.
    20 hours

    So is LG going to give them money....this needs to go to court and protested