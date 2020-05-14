Deadly Accidents Mar Lockdown Reprieves

Hyderabad To MP, On Foot, With Family
Oh my God.Have mercy on us all.Sorry my beloved sr.My heart goes to you.For god sake, people in authority act with responsibility and compassion towards fellow human being.🙏
We should make sure the guilty are punished... shouldn't be forgotten... after some months... so painful to see
Very painful
Praying for all
😔
Tragically sad 😢... God bless us all Amen
😥😥😥
Why this channel always shows negative news about our country and not good news that are happening.
Very sad thing happen in our state.
Rest in peace .
1) govt enquiry is going on.( hope factory should be removed ).
2) the styrene has been removing from the plant & sending to Korea.
3) govt had paid 1cr for each who had last their lives & 10 lac for hospitalized.
4) A commety is formed for rest of the factories for inspection which possessing hazardous gaseous.
5) No factory authorities had been arrested.
😥😥
Our is fuckingly capitalist country. Where z the democrcy. Crony capitalists bloody hipocrates
Bc culprits will jus escape
Heartbreaking
like you said. Everyone forgot about it 😣😔
All this does not affect the government...
Very sad incident... unreversable loss ...
Someone in her location pls console that women her pain is to stay for life long. RIP to her 9 year old daughter.
Poor woman. Many prayers and blessings to her on these difficult times. ❤️❤️❤️
So sad
So is LG going to give them money....this needs to go to court and protested
115 comments
