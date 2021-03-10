back
Dear Prime Minister, End Female Circumcision In India
Thousands of girls from the Dawoodi Bohra community have the hood of their clitoris cut off every year in India. Jumana Shah appeals to the Prime Minister to make the practice—a human rights violation—illegal in the country.
10/03/2021 9:43 AM
Geeta B.an hour
Salute to yourself for coming up with this unbelievable torturous practice even in the present time of so called leading towards advance India. U r truly a brave & compassionate woman to open up such practice. May God bless you dear.
N S.an hour
😐🙄
Ashok K.an hour
Clip the diks. It would help more, 😅😅😅😅
Iti I.an hour
A horrid horrid practice that has no place in this century...
Amana C.an hour
Wow I never knew in India come on thank you for sharing and I hope more women will come out and protest this is evil
Gopal S.an hour
But maximum % of Muslims never ever accept this type Inhuman cruel insensitive ritual exist in there community even amir Khan also ignore all negative subject of Muslims community clitoris,3 talak mutha halalla etccc
Bhabinder S.an hour
It’s time for change!
Rahul S.an hour
Barbarism!
Shaheen M.an hour
That’s why it’s important to practice the real Islam not the one which this lady is practicing....
Muhammad A.2 hours
अभी तक चुप बैठी हुई थी , अब अचानक बोलने लगीं.. वाह भई वाह
Saima R.2 hours
Sab juth hai aisa kuch nahi hota
Kummaran R.2 hours
Aren't done by Muslim community..
Raghuvaran A.2 hours
They seriously need education in this 21st century asap
Humaira H.2 hours
Kon log yeh krte hein
Vijayalakshmi B.2 hours
Madam why you are taking this to pm why you don't talk to mullahas n Muslims chief... Why you are dragging modiji in this matter... It is Muslim issue let Muslim solve it.
Rajalekshmi S.2 hours
This is not the duty of Modi .
Hervé F.2 hours
Congratulations to her message 👏 It's sad, it's a shame to continue to do genital mutilation. I hope this criminals will have a harsh punishment 😕 Stop the cruelty!
Sayed T.2 hours
Plz also mention wch community do it. This is not practice nither in sunni or shia.. A sub sect practice this.
Susan S.2 hours
When will this ever stop!
Abhishek P.2 hours
PM will do it and people will be on road saying PM and present Govt. Is Targeting minority