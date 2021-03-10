back

Dear Prime Minister, End Female Circumcision In India

Thousands of girls from the Dawoodi Bohra community have the hood of their clitoris cut off every year in India. Jumana Shah appeals to the Prime Minister to make the practice—a human rights violation—illegal in the country.

10/03/2021 9:43 AM
  • 94.2K
  • 127

107 comments

  • Geeta B.
    an hour

    Salute to yourself for coming up with this unbelievable torturous practice even in the present time of so called leading towards advance India. U r truly a brave & compassionate woman to open up such practice. May God bless you dear.

  • N S.
    an hour

    😐🙄

  • Ashok K.
    an hour

    Clip the diks. It would help more, 😅😅😅😅

  • Iti I.
    an hour

    A horrid horrid practice that has no place in this century...

  • Amana C.
    an hour

    Wow I never knew in India come on thank you for sharing and I hope more women will come out and protest this is evil

  • Gopal S.
    an hour

    But maximum % of Muslims never ever accept this type Inhuman cruel insensitive ritual exist in there community even amir Khan also ignore all negative subject of Muslims community clitoris,3 talak mutha halalla etccc

  • Bhabinder S.
    an hour

    It’s time for change!

  • Rahul S.
    an hour

    Barbarism!

  • Shaheen M.
    an hour

    That’s why it’s important to practice the real Islam not the one which this lady is practicing....

  • Muhammad A.
    2 hours

    अभी तक चुप बैठी हुई थी , अब अचानक बोलने लगीं.. वाह भई वाह

  • Saima R.
    2 hours

    Sab juth hai aisa kuch nahi hota

  • Kummaran R.
    2 hours

    Aren't done by Muslim community..

  • Raghuvaran A.
    2 hours

    They seriously need education in this 21st century asap

  • Humaira H.
    2 hours

    Kon log yeh krte hein

  • Vijayalakshmi B.
    2 hours

    Madam why you are taking this to pm why you don't talk to mullahas n Muslims chief... Why you are dragging modiji in this matter... It is Muslim issue let Muslim solve it.

  • Rajalekshmi S.
    2 hours

    This is not the duty of Modi .

  • Hervé F.
    2 hours

    Congratulations to her message 👏 It's sad, it's a shame to continue to do genital mutilation. I hope this criminals will have a harsh punishment 😕 Stop the cruelty!

  • Sayed T.
    2 hours

    Plz also mention wch community do it. This is not practice nither in sunni or shia.. A sub sect practice this.

  • Susan S.
    2 hours

    When will this ever stop!

  • Abhishek P.
    2 hours

    PM will do it and people will be on road saying PM and present Govt. Is Targeting minority

