Dear Prime Minister: JNU Student Appeals PM For Fee Hike Rollback
“Dear Prime Minister, when you are introducing this fee hike, you are telling me that those naysayers to my dreams were correct and I was wrong.” A JNU student talks to Brut India about the university's fee hike.
11/20/2019 3:58 AMupdated: 11/20/2019 4:11 PM
Faiaz A.17 hours
Usko ghanta kuch samajh aya hoga..hindi me bol do
Shubh S.a day
MA Linguistics se aise bhi kuch nhi hoga toh aap rehne do plz baith jayein
Pradip D.a day
Hi
Parab G.a day
Not gonna lie, Indian Education System is shit 💩💩💩💩💩💩 plus they charge more for this shitty educational systems -_-
Md E.a day
P. M don't understand your English 😂😂 he uneducated
Md E.a day
Shahab A.a day
They had free canteen free travel free phone calls etc But they can't see students studying with low fees. This is digital india
Amal A.a day
India is such a worst country where car loans are available @ 7%interst but education loans are @ 14 %
Sourit B.a day
Giving interview to opposition party....to bcome a netri.....
Thomas M.a day
Dun waste ur time talking to that deaf idiot
Akshay K.a day
Its scripted see her eyes....if u r so poor...then how come your English is fluent..dont bluff...
Anubhav P.a day
I may not agree with her point of view, but I definitely agree that this is a much better form of protest that the nuisance caused a few months back.
Tomnao T.a day
https://www.facebook.com/368845943735461/posts/457434774876577/?sfnsn=scwshmo&extid=Rb6MgPoJjWgzr2hg&d=n&vh=e
Vivek S.a day
Don't give the philosophy. I am from IIT Delhi and working in TCS , if won't a to switch a university we can . India population more than 100 cores nothing impacted if you leaves the university. 4 year journey of IIT I am nothing pay to Govt of India .last 2 year I may paying tax to Govt. Organilly fee of ITT Delhi Rs Rs 3 lakha 20 thousand per year only fee not a hostel fee . We can calculate 4 year fee. Regards Vivek
Sairam M.a day
What hard working girl JNU should cancel all its fee right now and give her a oppurtunitie to study for free for atleast another 30 years so she can compleat her study's help her family who cant even buy food...
Vaibhav N.a day
Chup bilkul chup🤫
Rohan D.a day
300 rs, you are a grown god damn adult, who told you to get this fee from your house, why can't you earn 300 rs in a month, a 12th class student teaches nursery kids if he can't afford his education, if a 12th or hell 10 class student can do this, can't i expected the so called "Graduate" of my country to generate '300' rs a month, seriously? And the girl in the video , you have good communication skills and english, mohalle ki 3 chohti ladkiyon ya ladko ko English classes bhi dedogi 1 ghnata toh unke maa baap tumhe tumhari fees se jada pese dedenge, jo fees tum khud kama sakte ho vo maa baap se mangni hi kyo hai
Punyashree S.a day
Biriyani mil gyi na isko ???
Sayan M.a day
Jo gadhe hasrahehai un gadho ko ye nehi pata in future unke bachokobhi education nehi milega sirf WhatsApp media pe padhaya jaega..