back

Dear Teachers, Don't Be Bullies

"You're garbage", "stupid", "a failure". Mansi Poddar's school bullies were some of her own teachers. She asks educators out there to lift students up when they fail, not tear them down. TW: Suicidal thoughts, bullying.

17/02/2021 6:17 PM
  • 3.8M
  • 3.6K

And even more

  1. 7:20

    The Life And Life Choices Of Kareena Kapoor Khan

  2. 3:01

    1 Lakh People Unite To Fight Toddler’s Rare Disorder

  3. 4:23

    Meet The First Indian To Ride A Hyperloop

  4. 3:45

    #MeToo Triumph: The Acquittal Of Priya Ramani

  5. 6:33

    Dear Teachers, Don't Be Bullies

  6. 3:00

    Doctor Opens “One Rupee Clinic” To Aid The Needy

3095 comments

  • Atharva D.
    6 hours

    we talked about this

  • Bhavya D.
    8 hours

    Be with your child every time only you can save and make them only our love fetch them from all negativity and as now world they need us more be strong make them strong.

  • Animesh D.
    8 hours

    My Class 6th Maths Teacher Sachin Sir (CRHS, Purulia) used to call my Garol (Dumbhead) and used to threaten me that if I continue perform badly in maths he will make a garland made of Cowdung and made me wear it in front of the whole class 😑

  • Kavi P.
    8 hours

    Totally agree

  • Bonita I.
    8 hours

    I feel and know your pain

  • Enajori M.
    8 hours

    Science teacher in our school was a super ass who would crush every girl's self esteem except her chosen favourite few... No inspiration from that disappointment of a teacher.

  • Arjun S.
    9 hours

    My 7 class history teacher once said if you were my kid ..."mai tumko goli mar deti"...and now when I recall ever thing .I just imagine that this statement was coming from a delhi public school teacher

  • Rita C.
    9 hours

    Nice massage 🙏🏼

  • SalmAn A.
    10 hours

    watch this video

  • Sheetal C.
    10 hours

    👌👌👌

  • Nabanita S.
    10 hours

    I understand your feelings because my child went through the same experience and lastly she didn't continue the school from class 9. But overcoming the painful effects, she continued her studies in open school and college. Now she is doing her doctoral degree with psychology (she chose the subject from undergraduate level to know about human behaviour and mental illness) in distance learning from foreign university . But I feel guilty that I didn't understand her stress at that time because she was so shy and introvert ( she couldn't open her before us for the fear that school would give her tc ) .

  • Shashi P.
    11 hours

    Thats sad but who gives a f! about them anyway ?

  • Aadya V.
    11 hours

    I was asked in the entire class for being fat and dumb for scoring less in mathematics

  • Beena S.
    12 hours

    Never ever my teachers misbehaved with me. Infact I credit all my teachers for where I am today

  • Buraira A.
    14 hours

    This is only one side of the picture... what about those students who cannot even respect a teacher... 🤐🤐

  • Ritu C.
    14 hours

    Feel like tagging my school page... Teachers were horrible..

  • Tushar S.
    15 hours

    She looks like mithila palker.

  • Sridevi V.
    16 hours

    There should be a child psychology subject in the teacher [email protected]

  • Archanamurali M.
    18 hours

    You were fantastic mam. Can l have your contact number Or email ld so that l can interact with you

  • Meh V.
    18 hours

    The teacher is a friend, philospher & guide..whose job is to uplift his students and not to downgrade them...no one is born intelligent a teacher makes a student but try not break them...

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.