back
Dear Teachers, Don't Be Bullies
"You're garbage", "stupid", "a failure". Mansi Poddar's school bullies were some of her own teachers. She asks educators out there to lift students up when they fail, not tear them down. TW: Suicidal thoughts, bullying.
17/02/2021 6:17 PM
- 3.8M
- 73.3K
- 3.6K
3095 comments
Atharva D.6 hours
we talked about this
Bhavya D.8 hours
Be with your child every time only you can save and make them only our love fetch them from all negativity and as now world they need us more be strong make them strong.
Animesh D.8 hours
My Class 6th Maths Teacher Sachin Sir (CRHS, Purulia) used to call my Garol (Dumbhead) and used to threaten me that if I continue perform badly in maths he will make a garland made of Cowdung and made me wear it in front of the whole class 😑
Kavi P.8 hours
Totally agree
Bonita I.8 hours
I feel and know your pain
Enajori M.8 hours
Science teacher in our school was a super ass who would crush every girl's self esteem except her chosen favourite few... No inspiration from that disappointment of a teacher.
Arjun S.9 hours
My 7 class history teacher once said if you were my kid ..."mai tumko goli mar deti"...and now when I recall ever thing .I just imagine that this statement was coming from a delhi public school teacher
Rita C.9 hours
Nice massage 🙏🏼
SalmAn A.10 hours
watch this video
Sheetal C.10 hours
👌👌👌
Nabanita S.10 hours
I understand your feelings because my child went through the same experience and lastly she didn't continue the school from class 9. But overcoming the painful effects, she continued her studies in open school and college. Now she is doing her doctoral degree with psychology (she chose the subject from undergraduate level to know about human behaviour and mental illness) in distance learning from foreign university . But I feel guilty that I didn't understand her stress at that time because she was so shy and introvert ( she couldn't open her before us for the fear that school would give her tc ) .
Shashi P.11 hours
Thats sad but who gives a f! about them anyway ?
Aadya V.11 hours
I was asked in the entire class for being fat and dumb for scoring less in mathematics
Beena S.12 hours
Never ever my teachers misbehaved with me. Infact I credit all my teachers for where I am today
Buraira A.14 hours
This is only one side of the picture... what about those students who cannot even respect a teacher... 🤐🤐
Ritu C.14 hours
Feel like tagging my school page... Teachers were horrible..
Tushar S.15 hours
She looks like mithila palker.
Sridevi V.16 hours
There should be a child psychology subject in the teacher [email protected]
Archanamurali M.18 hours
You were fantastic mam. Can l have your contact number Or email ld so that l can interact with you
Meh V.18 hours
The teacher is a friend, philospher & guide..whose job is to uplift his students and not to downgrade them...no one is born intelligent a teacher makes a student but try not break them...