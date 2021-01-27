back

Deep Sidhu & The Red Fort Flag Controversy

Who is Deep Sidhu and why is everyone angry at him?

27/01/2021 5:22 PM
Changing India

580 comments

  • Jasman C.
    17 hours

    Deep Sidhu good parsan

  • Naval D.
    a day

    Tu chutiye BJP ke bhadve, ek baar aja teri gand mein dalege danda, Arab BJP aur sunny doel bhe kha rahe hai, tuje nahi jante

  • Ajith S.
    a day

    Don't change the the topic u liear, U M---t---r F___k___r🔥👹

  • Sanaya P.
    2 days

    Weldone kisan

  • Lin C.
    2 days

    Deep brother....i understand what a fire in the heart can make a person do. If ur group really did that out of passion, continue to fight for the farmer. U may have lost the trust among the farmer union but its ok....stay away and continue to defend and protect your farmer brothers from outside. dont give up.

  • Basanta M.
    2 days

    Bahet galet ha

  • Sarvesh W.
    2 days

    Khalistan mera *#[email protected]

  • Simran C.
    2 days

    Tricolour was not removed Nishan sahib and kisani flag were flown on the empty pole

  • Simran C.
    2 days

    It's not a khlistani flag it's Nishan sahib it belongs to Sikh religion

  • Rajas D.
    2 days

    https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.opindia.com/2021/01/protestors-throw-away-tricolour-place-sikh-flag-red-fort/amp/ Do you mean to say this video is fake ?

  • Mohd A.
    2 days

    It's a planned by BJP

  • Hannah I.
    2 days

    Ban k rahega khalistaan

  • Hannah I.
    2 days

    👏👏👏👏

  • Sachin P.
    2 days

    Reported this

  • Vikas Y.
    2 days

    i really respect Sikhs but this is disgusting.

  • Prasad G.
    2 days

    Spreading hate and wrong message in their own community for indian government...

  • Prasad G.
    2 days

    Cnt believe he says land will be taken away from farmers...

  • Prasad G.
    2 days

    Fuck you that place belongs only to only one flag...

  • Sakshi P.
    2 days

    This farmers waited for 2 months will they do such a thing. If they wanted to do such a thing they would have done long back. Its all planned against the Famers.

  • Tashi T.
    2 days

    Aur tera kya hoga chutiye

