Deja-Vu Of Sleeping Beauties of Parliament

124 comments
Achintya M.a day
Raat me kaam karta hoga!
Lokesh A.a day
Shame on them all bjp bakths and media people don't show up this politicians
Utpal G.2 days
Worst Finance Minister in Indian History Shame on Modi
Senggra S.2 days
Sleepers mps
Pema T.2 days
For last 10 years our country is sleeping like those esteem members I hope our country will wake up this time
Jeyasankar S.3 days
அவெள்வு அறுவைய?
Ishan T.3 days
Abe apne desh ki janta in Chu ko chuna hai humne yar...isse badia bpo se leaao launday desh chalane k liye ..
Dor-zee W.4 days
Hey babu's please don't waste our tax money..speak for us,, especially middle class logo k lai..
Adil A.4 days
This is the Mantra (caught Napping) of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance. 😴
Sanjith S.4 days
No point blaming them. The whole country was bored
Rawat N.4 days
Worsest of Worse FM
Rajashekar R.4 days
They know nothing she says is gonna affect their life, only commoners listens wide awake to see if she throws some peanuts.
Aditya P.4 days
Jab accounts ki class chal rahi ho toh aise hi to students sote hai jinhe padhai me koi interest nahi hota... compare karlo yaha pe. Aur ek bat bolu ye ek normal hai ki koi bas bills padhe ja raha hai toh bore hota hai. Me unhe tgoda guse me toda baval machane ka opinion dunga parliament uske sivai adhura lagta hai
Ravi N.4 days
Multi talented tai, first defence minister then foreign minister n currently finance minister but wch ever field she is into for worst. Feku n his cabinet will never think about public.
Albin M.4 days
She had got that skill👏
Ashiqur R.5 days
Ever worst finance minister in the history of our country
Ashiqur R.5 days
Fully jhootha budget
Rdj S.5 days
Its ok...we were sleepy in our classes too... They also know what their fellow members are telling is a lie and bull...
Chãñdrü C.5 days
They were the last bench students😂🤣
Preethi D.5 days
Sleeping beauties..go home..retire.