Deja-Vu Of Sleeping Beauties of Parliament

When Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s words felt like a lullaby to some members in Parliament. 😴

11/02/2022 2:15 PM
  • 78.7K
  • 140

124 comments

  • Achintya M.
    a day

    Raat me kaam karta hoga!

  • Lokesh A.
    a day

    Shame on them all bjp bakths and media people don't show up this politicians

  • Utpal G.
    2 days

    Worst Finance Minister in Indian History Shame on Modi

  • Senggra S.
    2 days

    Sleepers mps

  • Pema T.
    2 days

    For last 10 years our country is sleeping like those esteem members I hope our country will wake up this time

  • Jeyasankar S.
    3 days

    அவெள்வு அறுவைய?

  • Ishan T.
    3 days

    Abe apne desh ki janta in Chu ko chuna hai humne yar...isse badia bpo se leaao launday desh chalane k liye ..

  • Dor-zee W.
    4 days

    Hey babu's please don't waste our tax money..speak for us,, especially middle class logo k lai..

  • Adil A.
    4 days

    This is the Mantra (caught Napping) of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance. 😴

  • Sanjith S.
    4 days

    No point blaming them. The whole country was bored

  • Rawat N.
    4 days

    Worsest of Worse FM

  • Rajashekar R.
    4 days

    They know nothing she says is gonna affect their life, only commoners listens wide awake to see if she throws some peanuts.

  • Aditya P.
    4 days

    Jab accounts ki class chal rahi ho toh aise hi to students sote hai jinhe padhai me koi interest nahi hota... compare karlo yaha pe. Aur ek bat bolu ye ek normal hai ki koi bas bills padhe ja raha hai toh bore hota hai. Me unhe tgoda guse me toda baval machane ka opinion dunga parliament uske sivai adhura lagta hai

  • Ravi N.
    4 days

    Multi talented tai, first defence minister then foreign minister n currently finance minister but wch ever field she is into for worst. Feku n his cabinet will never think about public.

  • Albin M.
    4 days

    She had got that skill👏

  • Ashiqur R.
    5 days

    Ever worst finance minister in the history of our country

  • Ashiqur R.
    5 days

    Fully jhootha budget

  • Rdj S.
    5 days

    Its ok...we were sleepy in our classes too... They also know what their fellow members are telling is a lie and bull...

  • Chãñdrü C.
    5 days

    They were the last bench students😂🤣

  • Preethi D.
    5 days

    Sleeping beauties..go home..retire.

