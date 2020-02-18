back
Delhi Advocate Schools Cops On Moral Policing
When cops in Haryana started probing a couple taking a stroll by the lake, advocate Parveen Malik asked them to stop the harassment. A Valentine's Day watch...
02/14/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 02/18/2020 11:50 AM
635 comments
Joy C.2 hours
Lol older generation. On with the new!
Joy C.2 hours
2020. Hellllllllllllo!!!!!!! America is supporting transgenders at this point!
Joy C.2 hours
That cop is the problem. Lock him up!
Joy C.2 hours
Of all the problems in india, india has balls to probe couples? Wtf?
Joy C.2 hours
Who the fuck cares who you are fucking!
Joy C.2 hours
India sucks!
Khalid M.2 hours
Hahahahha zabardast
Muhammad M.3 hours
Nice
Muhammad M.3 hours
Thanks
Muhammad M.3 hours
Good
Tanvir A.3 hours
Police is like sperm where in million's became a human
Nitin R.3 hours
Bund hi leli
Mohibul I.3 hours
Thalar nam babaji
Danish K.3 hours
Good bhai
Fareed R.3 hours
सैलूट वकील साहब
Shawl M.4 hours
This is not police they are silver spoon of BJP party
Saji S.4 hours
Vakeel sahab aapney sahi kiya. Inlogon ko sabak sikhaana aap jaisey log hi kar saktha hai. Amitshah ke raaj mai yahi ho reha hai. Thanks
Hameed B.4 hours
Very good sir thanks for asking
Santosh R.4 hours
Sahi kah rahe ho aap bhai sahab kyon poochha gaya hai
Bappi H.4 hours
Ok