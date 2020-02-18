back

Delhi Advocate Schools Cops On Moral Policing

When cops in Haryana started probing a couple taking a stroll by the lake, advocate Parveen Malik asked them to stop the harassment. A Valentine's Day watch...

02/14/2020 4:57 AMupdated: 02/18/2020 11:50 AM
  • 674.1k
  • 715

And even more

  1. India's Anti-Valentine's Day Vigilantes

  2. Love Rules In This Kerala Village

  3. Feeding Off Freebies: Delhi Election & After

  4. Delhi Advocate Schools Cops On Moral Policing

  5. The Solar Mamas Of Rajasthan

  6. The Government Doesn’t Believe In The Constitution: Swara

635 comments

  • Joy C.
    2 hours

    Lol older generation. On with the new!

  • Joy C.
    2 hours

    2020. Hellllllllllllo!!!!!!! America is supporting transgenders at this point!

  • Joy C.
    2 hours

    That cop is the problem. Lock him up!

  • Joy C.
    2 hours

    Of all the problems in india, india has balls to probe couples? Wtf?

  • Joy C.
    2 hours

    Who the fuck cares who you are fucking!

  • Joy C.
    2 hours

    India sucks!

  • Khalid M.
    2 hours

    Hahahahha zabardast

  • Muhammad M.
    3 hours

    Nice

  • Muhammad M.
    3 hours

    Thanks

  • Muhammad M.
    3 hours

    Good

  • Tanvir A.
    3 hours

    Police is like sperm where in million's became a human

  • Nitin R.
    3 hours

    Bund hi leli

  • Mohibul I.
    3 hours

    Thalar nam babaji

  • Danish K.
    3 hours

    Good bhai

  • Fareed R.
    3 hours

    सैलूट वकील साहब

  • Shawl M.
    4 hours

    This is not police they are silver spoon of BJP party

  • Saji S.
    4 hours

    Vakeel sahab aapney sahi kiya. Inlogon ko sabak sikhaana aap jaisey log hi kar saktha hai. Amitshah ke raaj mai yahi ho reha hai. Thanks

  • Hameed B.
    4 hours

    Very good sir thanks for asking

  • Santosh R.
    4 hours

    Sahi kah rahe ho aap bhai sahab kyon poochha gaya hai

  • Bappi H.
    4 hours

    Ok