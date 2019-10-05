back

Delhi Airport Flooded After A Few Hours Rain

The swanky Indira Gandhi International Airport couldn't handle a few hours of rain. 🌧️

10/05/2019 6:58 AM
65 comments

  • Er G.
    10/26/2019 02:50

    Hahaaaa new india

  • Ajmal T.
    10/24/2019 16:04

    I think "NEHRU" has done something wrong..

  • Vibhav P.
    10/18/2019 09:21

    🤣🤣

  • Harjot S.
    10/18/2019 03:16

    bhai dekh...

  • Dixit S.
    10/17/2019 16:32

    Brut india wale admin to hai kahan ka , tuje salle har bar india mein kamiyan dikhayi deti hai...

  • Frnnkyy P.
    10/16/2019 10:44

    New Delhi

  • Chakra S.
    10/15/2019 03:01

    It's INDIA 🤣🤣🤣,chalta hai ear....

  • Hemasundar M.
    10/12/2019 17:32

    Jayaho modi bhakth

  • Mohan Ķ.
    10/10/2019 07:40

    This are causally happends ... development of digital india saves water inside airport

  • Ashok R.
    10/09/2019 06:44

    worlds best???according to whom???...lousy airport!!

  • Ngan N.
    10/09/2019 04:46

    So don't travel in rainy season

  • Mohammed S.
    10/09/2019 03:39

    ,, 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Rana D.
    10/08/2019 18:11

    कोंग्रेश का काम बोलता है 😂😂😂

  • Ashutosh Y.
    10/08/2019 05:55

    New India.

  • Prabhat N.
    10/07/2019 18:38

    This is the consequences when modification of airport tender goes to GMR😂🤣🤣🤣🤣😂

  • Faizan S.
    10/07/2019 05:29

    Wow. 6D effect

  • Brut India
    10/07/2019 05:28

    Mumbai's airport was also inundated with water this monsoon:

  • Navneet S.
    10/07/2019 03:28

    hey... when did it rained that much in delhi...

  • Ravi G.
    10/07/2019 03:28

    5 trillion economy

  • Amrinder S.
    10/06/2019 22:33

    Desh hitt mai