back

Delhi CM Kejriwal On Ram Rajya

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his government followed 10 principles, inspired by the reign of Hindu deity Ram, to serve the people. 👀

11/03/2021 4:57 PM
  • 415.5K
  • 464

And even more

  1. 8:09

    The life of Taylor Swift

  2. 1:43

    Republicans vs. Democrats: COVID relief bill

  3. 9:38

    The life of Princess Diana

  4. 6:35

    Sisters seek justice after mother dies of Covid in nursing home

  5. 5:15

    What is QAnon?

  6. 3:03

    CPAC 2021: Donald Trump and the GOP... it's complicated

406 comments

  • Bali T.
    11 hours

    Nahi 63 sal ek hi party rajya Kiya sir

  • Srinivas B.
    12 hours

    10 points are really important and good All state CM s should note down and Do it

  • Shruti S.
    12 hours

    Kejriwal ji khiladi aadmi h... Hawa m anna andolan k karan rajniti mil gai... Vrna kisi private company m job kr rhe hote... Kismat sath de gai

  • Shaikh U.
    15 hours

    From day one I m telling you all that Arvind Kejriwal is a BJP man. He came to Power in Delhi due to LokPal Bill, up till now there no subject on LokPal Bill ? He is playing with New Delhi People. He is a Pure RSS man.

  • Naren K.
    15 hours

    👍👍

  • Ape M.
    18 hours

    I am salute Delhi CM.

  • Kishan S.
    19 hours

    Really appreciate your party as wel you mainly

  • Michael A.
    20 hours

    I assume that in ramrajya, there were no theft's of action,but I have been got snached my mobile that was four months ago,now which ramrajya should I believe..A pseudotic or existed.

  • Sha E.
    21 hours

    Upper vision along with highly manner!

  • Kanwalpreet S.
    a day

    Truth he said.

  • Ram P.
    a day

    तेरे जितना कमीना आदमी एक भी नहीं है देश में

  • Vaibhav K.
    a day

    Everybody has been insulting this man but just look at his simplicity... he hasn't used the word "I did"... You can comment all kinds of crap but only the truth wins. Not dikhava

  • Rohit K.
    a day

    Chutiya feku sala jumlebaz

  • Shaktivelan S.
    a day

    Aree chuthiye what you want prove is Congress bad or BJP worst...first you talk mindless talks ...ashole you are well educated

  • BM R.
    a day

    We know khujliwal's appeasement politics. He's conning people's brains and can only fool chootiyas.

  • Mallikarjuna S.
    a day

    Ram Rajya is Shambuka Vadha plus Deserting and driving away Sita on false allegations and suspicions, then committing mass suicide in Sarayu!

  • Abhishek A.
    2 days

    He is just shameless

  • Shakshi S.
    2 days

    He is an idot An rapist An Christian by heart & soul

  • RJ F.
    2 days

    He will be next Imran Khan for India ❤️

  • Ka T.
    2 days

    india r sob theka valom cm

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.