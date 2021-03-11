back
Delhi CM Kejriwal On Ram Rajya
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his government followed 10 principles, inspired by the reign of Hindu deity Ram, to serve the people. 👀
11/03/2021 4:57 PM
- 415.5K
- 9.4K
- 464
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
406 comments
Bali T.11 hours
Nahi 63 sal ek hi party rajya Kiya sir
Srinivas B.12 hours
10 points are really important and good All state CM s should note down and Do it
Shruti S.12 hours
Kejriwal ji khiladi aadmi h... Hawa m anna andolan k karan rajniti mil gai... Vrna kisi private company m job kr rhe hote... Kismat sath de gai
Shaikh U.15 hours
From day one I m telling you all that Arvind Kejriwal is a BJP man. He came to Power in Delhi due to LokPal Bill, up till now there no subject on LokPal Bill ? He is playing with New Delhi People. He is a Pure RSS man.
Naren K.15 hours
👍👍
Ape M.18 hours
I am salute Delhi CM.
Kishan S.19 hours
Really appreciate your party as wel you mainly
Michael A.20 hours
I assume that in ramrajya, there were no theft's of action,but I have been got snached my mobile that was four months ago,now which ramrajya should I believe..A pseudotic or existed.
Sha E.21 hours
Upper vision along with highly manner!
Kanwalpreet S.a day
Truth he said.
Ram P.a day
तेरे जितना कमीना आदमी एक भी नहीं है देश में
Vaibhav K.a day
Everybody has been insulting this man but just look at his simplicity... he hasn't used the word "I did"... You can comment all kinds of crap but only the truth wins. Not dikhava
Rohit K.a day
Chutiya feku sala jumlebaz
Shaktivelan S.a day
Aree chuthiye what you want prove is Congress bad or BJP worst...first you talk mindless talks ...ashole you are well educated
BM R.a day
We know khujliwal's appeasement politics. He's conning people's brains and can only fool chootiyas.
Mallikarjuna S.a day
Ram Rajya is Shambuka Vadha plus Deserting and driving away Sita on false allegations and suspicions, then committing mass suicide in Sarayu!
Abhishek A.2 days
He is just shameless
Shakshi S.2 days
He is an idot An rapist An Christian by heart & soul
RJ F.2 days
He will be next Imran Khan for India ❤️
Ka T.2 days
india r sob theka valom cm