Delhi Cop Rescues 76 Children Within Three Months
Seema Dhaka, a Delhi Police officer traced 76 missing children in less than three months. For her efforts she got an out-of-turn promotion, a feat never before achieved by anyone in the capital's police department. 😲
23/11/2020 3:27 PMupdated: 24/11/2020 10:47 AM
Rahul M.21 hours
Salute
Pratima B.21 hours
Congratulations
Kunal T.2 days
Well done
Nidhi G.2 days
Kudos.. This ranks she got in next 10 years.. Sets a trend for gov employee. . Also that's how merit based progress can help against bureaucracy.
Vishnuratha P.2 days
Thank u.but y these much children are missing???what does police and gvt dng.
Veeresh K.2 days
Thank you mam❤
Rajeev A.2 days
Good job
Edwin N.2 days
I salute you madam your great example for women's power and courage may god bless you jai hind🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Valli M.2 days
Keep it up dear. You have light up so many families. God bless you.
Gandhiprasad M.2 days
Yes . She is really great .
Swati S.3 days
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Mac S.3 days
Salute Mam.. 👍
Faghir B.3 days
Mashallah this is as good as it gets. Thanku for being so dedicated and hardworking. It surely motivates me to do better. Stay blessed and stay strong. More power to you ❤🙏
Umar S.3 days
Salute
R R.3 days
👍🏻
Mitul D.3 days
India needs more and more police officers and responsible citizens like respected aforesaid police officer 🙏🏻 Salute to your courage and noble work 🙏🏻
Marta W.3 days
Bless u! 🙏🏻 Go ahead.
Sarvesh S.3 days
Wish all the copes would show such seriousness for human trafficking....
Mahmood S.3 days
Bless you.
Nusrah A.3 days
👏 bravo