Delhi Cop Rescues 76 Children Within Three Months

Seema Dhaka, a Delhi Police officer traced 76 missing children in less than three months. For her efforts she got an out-of-turn promotion, a feat never before achieved by anyone in the capital's police department. 😲

23/11/2020 3:27 PMupdated: 24/11/2020 10:47 AM
22 comments

  • Rahul M.
    21 hours

    Salute

  • Pratima B.
    21 hours

    Congratulations

  • Kunal T.
    2 days

    Well done

  • Nidhi G.
    2 days

    Kudos.. This ranks she got in next 10 years.. Sets a trend for gov employee. . Also that's how merit based progress can help against bureaucracy.

  • Vishnuratha P.
    2 days

    Thank u.but y these much children are missing???what does police and gvt dng.

  • Veeresh K.
    2 days

    Thank you mam❤

  • Rajeev A.
    2 days

    Good job

  • Edwin N.
    2 days

    I salute you madam your great example for women's power and courage may god bless you jai hind🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Valli M.
    2 days

    Keep it up dear. You have light up so many families. God bless you.

  • Gandhiprasad M.
    2 days

    Yes . She is really great .

  • Swati S.
    3 days

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Mac S.
    3 days

    Salute Mam.. 👍

  • Faghir B.
    3 days

    Mashallah this is as good as it gets. Thanku for being so dedicated and hardworking. It surely motivates me to do better. Stay blessed and stay strong. More power to you ❤🙏

  • Umar S.
    3 days

    Salute

  • R R.
    3 days

    👍🏻

  • Mitul D.
    3 days

    India needs more and more police officers and responsible citizens like respected aforesaid police officer 🙏🏻 Salute to your courage and noble work 🙏🏻

  • Marta W.
    3 days

    Bless u! 🙏🏻 Go ahead.

  • Sarvesh S.
    3 days

    Wish all the copes would show such seriousness for human trafficking....

  • Mahmood S.
    3 days

    Bless you.

  • Nusrah A.
    3 days

    👏 bravo

