back

Delhi Court Acquits Sarvjeet Singh

He was called "Delhi Ka Darinda". Four years later, he was acquitted of the harassment charges that changed his life forever.

10/28/2019 2:37 PMupdated: 10/29/2019 8:11 AM
  • 822.4k
  • 913

Changing India

  1. Abhijit And Esther Go Traditional At Nobel Event

  2. First Woman Pilot of Indian Navy

  3. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  4. This Aunt-Nephew Act Will Make You A “Believer”

  5. Woman Attacked With Chilli Spray At Sabarimala

  6. Three Startup Stars From India

833 comments

  • Ssharad D.
    12/05/2019 02:27

    Sympathy is gained by females and suspicions looks towards males..

  • Imran A.
    12/03/2019 18:13

    Stupid

  • Pranesh T.
    11/23/2019 11:00

    Plz boys won't also justice plz take a properly fake action plz we won't justice

  • Vicky N.
    11/23/2019 09:48

    Foreign country law are same for both,only in lndia law is different for men's..... He is a criminal in front of media and society before knowing the truth...... Indian media is an uneducated people....they are just working for T. R. P they are saleman not news report.... I hate lndian media there are joker that what l believe poor knowledge lndian mediator.....

  • Sukhwinder S.
    11/23/2019 06:59

    So said

  • ਖੁਆਬ ਉ.
    11/23/2019 05:07

    ਭਾਪਾ

  • Sonu M.
    11/23/2019 03:28

    There should a strict law against false accusations. False accusations are actually more terrible that rapes...

  • Jagdish M.
    11/23/2019 00:46

    Now it's her turn to go jail who has given complaint on him let her b in jail she vll understand the situation and in case if her brother do the same with other girl vll she support her brother or tht girl

  • Aayush G.
    11/22/2019 19:26

    Where are the *feminist" now? Why dont they file a case against the girl now???? Feminism means equal rights, right?

  • Rakesh N.
    11/22/2019 18:48

    For these types of *** girl, all the girls are suffering by rape, iftizing ect..

  • Pemmu L.
    11/22/2019 18:41

    Hamesha ladkiyaan shi nhi hoti

  • Rohit R.
    11/22/2019 18:39

    Yahi haal hai aajhkl bharat me women's power dikhaya ja rha hai..

  • Arjun S.
    11/22/2019 18:22

    बंदे ने पूरी कहानी हिंदी में सुनाई । लेकिन यहां comments box में अंग्रेज 1 रुपया किलो के हिसाब से आ गए । अरे हा चचा जान नेहरू भी अपना पहला भाषण English में पेल गए थे जबकि 90% लोग भारत के अंग्रेजी जानते ही नहीं थे । हे भगवान मुझे कैसे चुतियाओ के बीच पैदा किया ।😢😢😢

  • Preetam D.
    11/22/2019 16:30

    Let's rape this girl

  • Ch P.
    11/22/2019 15:06

    Where's feminism now

  • Rajput P.
    11/22/2019 14:47

    Uss ladki ki makichutt bhankilodi ki gand me goli marii salii ki

  • Sandesh S.
    11/22/2019 14:25

    Ladki ki zaat esi hi hai bhai.. Jb rights ki bari ati hai to masoom banke peda kha leti hai..or india ka law ese support krta h ladki ko jese vo law k bacche pal rhi ho.

  • Ashutosh K.
    11/22/2019 08:49

    Bhai tum Ko Newsmedia na kace karvaya ha us ladki ki support ma

  • Amit K.
    11/22/2019 08:46

    Sad for boy

  • Romi G.
    11/22/2019 06:39

    Case thook uss per