Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals
The Shyam Rasoi kitchen offers an almost free, healthy and delicious lunch to help struggling locals in their West Delhi neighbourhood.
15/10/2020 2:57 PM
23 comments
Navreet S.an hour
God bless you Sir
Mandeep R.2 hours
I dont understand what goverment is doing ..
Ananthan S.2 hours
Great job sir. God bless you. When ever I will come definitely I will visit you. This feb I was in delhi but I came to know 1 month back only. God bless you sir.
Aditya G.2 hours
🙏🙏🙏
Shivanku M.3 hours
this
Fatima B.3 hours
wah wah great..... 🙏
Rubina K.3 hours
Great work ......
Mona A.3 hours
Respect ✊🇺🇸
Kazi M.3 hours
God bless you shyam ji 🙏
Nikhil S.4 hours
What a good soul, may god bless🙏 highly appreciable, world needs more and more people like u guys.
Anush K.4 hours
why this happens only and always with you? 🤦🏼♀️
Warkham R.4 hours
Wanna see this kind of video more,,,not Bollywood shiit.
Amtul R.4 hours
Amazing
Mahendar K.4 hours
God bless 🙏
Prathamesh A.4 hours
How can we contribute Pls share his details
Nutan P.5 hours
Sonia M.5 hours
🙏🙏
Astuti S.5 hours
🙏
Astuti S.5 hours
Salute Sir
Dhaval V.5 hours
Shyam Rasoi kitchen May God bless you with more prosperity, keep on doing this great work ,respect & love to you all guys