Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals

The Shyam Rasoi kitchen offers an almost free, healthy and delicious lunch to help struggling locals in their West Delhi neighbourhood.

15/10/2020 2:57 PM
    Delhi Eatery Offers Wholesome One Rupee Meals

23 comments

  • Navreet S.
    an hour

    God bless you Sir

  • Mandeep R.
    2 hours

    I dont understand what goverment is doing ..

  • Ananthan S.
    2 hours

    Great job sir. God bless you. When ever I will come definitely I will visit you. This feb I was in delhi but I came to know 1 month back only. God bless you sir.

  • Aditya G.
    2 hours

    🙏🙏🙏

  • Shivanku M.
    3 hours

    this

  • Fatima B.
    3 hours

    wah wah great..... 🙏

  • Rubina K.
    3 hours

    Great work ......

  • Mona A.
    3 hours

    Respect ✊🇺🇸

  • Kazi M.
    3 hours

    God bless you shyam ji 🙏

  • Nikhil S.
    4 hours

    What a good soul, may god bless🙏 highly appreciable, world needs more and more people like u guys.

  • Anush K.
    4 hours

    why this happens only and always with you? 🤦🏼‍♀️

  • Warkham R.
    4 hours

    Wanna see this kind of video more,,,not Bollywood shiit.

  • Amtul R.
    4 hours

    Amazing

  • Mahendar K.
    4 hours

    God bless 🙏

  • Prathamesh A.
    4 hours

    How can we contribute Pls share his details

  • Nutan P.
    5 hours

  • Sonia M.
    5 hours

    🙏🙏

  • Astuti S.
    5 hours

    🙏

  • Astuti S.
    5 hours

    Salute Sir

  • Dhaval V.
    5 hours

    Shyam Rasoi kitchen May God bless you with more prosperity, keep on doing this great work ,respect & love to you all guys

