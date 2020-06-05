Delhi Man Rants About Alcohol Queues
198 comments
Sharaf R.19 hours
Very pathetic. Defeated purpose of lockdown for so many days .
Mruga D.20 hours
Go to the nursery so u can understand how small kids understand the rules .. learn frm them
Navs S.21 hours
Donation denewale khud queue mein khadna chahiye
Sadikur R.21 hours
RSS control BJP Gov't and their paid media don't care about this their only target is tablig jamat
Ranjit S.21 hours
World musician should make a live aids concerts for Indian achololic .lol
Nikunj N.21 hours
Ohhh daaru ke liye essaaa? Bhai to food k liye kya hoga? 😂
Syed A.a day
Charsi
Sudipta D.a day
Sala kuch zyada hi bol rha h ....
Sanidhya S.a day
Isn't he correct in every way? If anything that's in public space and some business, the government and administration is responsible for maintaining it too. If they can't, they should approach social groups to imple some strategy to manage that.
Bidisha B.a day
Bewda public ka bewda govt...
Mumtaz S.a day
If this behaviour is before consuming alcohol I dread to imagine the after effects
Ashutosh M.a day
Arvind Kejriwal : jiske free ke chakkar Mai aplogo ne vote Kiya :) LoL
AL L.a day
You sure he's not a russian guy ?
Soumitra S.a day
Ye sab marega ek bottle k lia???
Shalini T.a day
Aaby sab police aur liquor store wala line me khada rehne ko sekhayega salo underage hai line se bhar neklo yeah becho ko. Children should be trained by parents to behave when elders need police and shop keeper to teach then to keep safe distance. Kick them out
Shashikant T.a day
Daru pina zaruri hai tum ko nahi pata chutiye
Manasi R.a day
Was standing in a line not taught at schools? I think that was the first thing in PE class. Stop blaming the govt/ cops for everything, you lack discipline and responsibility and admit it
Raj S.a day
Hello Mr. Bewdaa .." Alcohol is injures to Health" written on all liquor bottles. Still you drinking.. correct. And you want police to tell and keep discipline. Agar PubG real main hota .. tho is bewdee ko main AWM gun se 8xzoom Kar k headshot maar tha.
P.s. K.a day
Public ko daaru lene 6.00 baje daari lena he....ye pata he..... lekin kis tarah khada hona he ye pata nei he.... Bc akal g*** me daal ke kyu ghumte ho.... Tumhare bachhe bhi ye video dekhne ke baad bolenge ki kaisa b**wa baap hamne gharpe paal rakha he ...🤦♂️🤦♂️🤦♂️
Bhanu T.a day
Wow i thought we knew the meaning of standing in queue after all these years if many don't know about social distancing