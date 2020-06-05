back

Delhi Man Rants About Alcohol Queues

Alcohol (or the prospect of buying it) makes people less tongue-tied. 🤣

05/06/2020 4:45 PM
  • 93.6k
  • 251

And even more

  1. 2:16

    Delhi Man Rants About Alcohol Queues

  2. 5:17

    Gone Too Soon, The Quiet Superstar

  3. 4:44

    The Life of Bollywood's Lead Romantic

  4. 3:00

    SRK Singing About Quarantine Is 💯

  5. 1:12

    Rishi Kapoor Gives Singer Advice

  6. 2:39

    Don't Remember Ramayan's Aslam Khan, Do You?

198 comments

  • Sharaf R.
    19 hours

    Very pathetic. Defeated purpose of lockdown for so many days .

  • Mruga D.
    20 hours

    Go to the nursery so u can understand how small kids understand the rules .. learn frm them

  • Navs S.
    21 hours

    Donation denewale khud queue mein khadna chahiye

  • Sadikur R.
    21 hours

    RSS control BJP Gov't and their paid media don't care about this their only target is tablig jamat

  • Ranjit S.
    21 hours

    World musician should make a live aids concerts for Indian achololic .lol

  • Nikunj N.
    21 hours

    Ohhh daaru ke liye essaaa? Bhai to food k liye kya hoga? 😂

  • Syed A.
    a day

    Charsi

  • Sudipta D.
    a day

    Sala kuch zyada hi bol rha h ....

  • Sanidhya S.
    a day

    Isn't he correct in every way? If anything that's in public space and some business, the government and administration is responsible for maintaining it too. If they can't, they should approach social groups to imple some strategy to manage that.

  • Bidisha B.
    a day

    Bewda public ka bewda govt...

  • Mumtaz S.
    a day

    If this behaviour is before consuming alcohol I dread to imagine the after effects

  • Ashutosh M.
    a day

    Arvind Kejriwal : jiske free ke chakkar Mai aplogo ne vote Kiya :) LoL

  • AL L.
    a day

    You sure he's not a russian guy ?

  • Soumitra S.
    a day

    Ye sab marega ek bottle k lia???

  • Shalini T.
    a day

    Aaby sab police aur liquor store wala line me khada rehne ko sekhayega salo underage hai line se bhar neklo yeah becho ko. Children should be trained by parents to behave when elders need police and shop keeper to teach then to keep safe distance. Kick them out

  • Shashikant T.
    a day

    Daru pina zaruri hai tum ko nahi pata chutiye

  • Manasi R.
    a day

    Was standing in a line not taught at schools? I think that was the first thing in PE class. Stop blaming the govt/ cops for everything, you lack discipline and responsibility and admit it

  • Raj S.
    a day

    Hello Mr. Bewdaa .." Alcohol is injures to Health" written on all liquor bottles. Still you drinking.. correct. And you want police to tell and keep discipline. Agar PubG real main hota .. tho is bewdee ko main AWM gun se 8xzoom Kar k headshot maar tha.

  • P.s. K.
    a day

    Public ko daaru lene 6.00 baje daari lena he....ye pata he..... lekin kis tarah khada hona he ye pata nei he.... Bc akal g*** me daal ke kyu ghumte ho.... Tumhare bachhe bhi ye video dekhne ke baad bolenge ki kaisa b**wa baap hamne gharpe paal rakha he ...🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  • Bhanu T.
    a day

    Wow i thought we knew the meaning of standing in queue after all these years if many don't know about social distancing