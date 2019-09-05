back

Delhi Mom And Daughter Fight Chain-Snatchers

Mid-afternoon. Busy street. Bustling neighbourhood. A couple of guys swooped in on a bike to try and snatch this woman’s chain. But they were in for a rude surprise. 😎

09/05/2019 1:02 PMupdated: 09/05/2019 1:35 PM
331 comments

  • Amit P.
    10/04/2019 12:02

    😂

  • Abhiraj S.
    10/01/2019 06:05

    https://www.facebook.com/PenofDharma/posts/808706432879224

  • Amit S.
    10/01/2019 04:41

    Inexperienced

  • Chandrashekhar J.
    09/27/2019 18:49

    Very bold act,all women's must be strong enough to teach a lesson to such stupid chain snackers, well done

  • Kakoli T.
    09/26/2019 14:53

    Bechara chor... Professional nhi tha 😂

  • Siv S.
    09/26/2019 10:36

    इसको जान से मारना चाहिए

  • Parshant G.
    09/26/2019 08:36

    They shouldn't have beaten him ruthlessly😥😥..Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai..

  • Kritivas A.
    09/26/2019 05:57

    Should have picked a big brick and broken their hands and legs on the spot. The would be able to do nothing for eternity.

  • Srikanth T.
    09/26/2019 05:01

    Poor driver 🤣

  • Padmanabha M.
    09/24/2019 07:47

    சுப்பர்

  • Kamal D.
    09/24/2019 05:03

    Good job

  • Manna R.
    09/23/2019 18:03

    So nice

  • Kumar L.
    09/23/2019 13:46

    Maar mc ko

  • Pramod T.
    09/23/2019 01:05

    मारो जोरसे मारो बचना नही चाहीए चाकू से मारो साले को।

  • Suman T.
    09/22/2019 08:50

    Gud halpes

  • AyushMan D.
    09/21/2019 04:05

    Public ka Maar is the best remedy in India for theifs to not to be a theif again 🤣

  • Nilanjan C.
    09/20/2019 16:04

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Ñitiñ V.
    09/20/2019 15:41

    bc nangloi m konsi Gali h bta

  • Siddhart A.
    09/20/2019 11:11

    tu kya gunda bnega gaa re are nhi re Baba tumse naa Ho payega 😂😂😂😂----by babu bhaiya

  • Parmeshwar P.
    09/20/2019 08:57

    Very brilliant job