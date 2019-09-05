back
Delhi Mom And Daughter Fight Chain-Snatchers
Mid-afternoon. Busy street. Bustling neighbourhood. A couple of guys swooped in on a bike to try and snatch this woman’s chain. But they were in for a rude surprise. 😎
09/05/2019 1:02 PMupdated: 09/05/2019 1:35 PM
331 comments
Amit P.10/04/2019 12:02
😂
Abhiraj S.10/01/2019 06:05
https://www.facebook.com/PenofDharma/posts/808706432879224
Amit S.10/01/2019 04:41
Inexperienced
Chandrashekhar J.09/27/2019 18:49
Very bold act,all women's must be strong enough to teach a lesson to such stupid chain snackers, well done
Kakoli T.09/26/2019 14:53
Bechara chor... Professional nhi tha 😂
Siv S.09/26/2019 10:36
इसको जान से मारना चाहिए
Parshant G.09/26/2019 08:36
They shouldn't have beaten him ruthlessly😥😥..Galti toh kisi se bhi ho sakti hai..
Kritivas A.09/26/2019 05:57
Should have picked a big brick and broken their hands and legs on the spot. The would be able to do nothing for eternity.
Srikanth T.09/26/2019 05:01
Poor driver 🤣
Padmanabha M.09/24/2019 07:47
சுப்பர்
Kamal D.09/24/2019 05:03
Good job
Manna R.09/23/2019 18:03
So nice
Kumar L.09/23/2019 13:46
Maar mc ko
Pramod T.09/23/2019 01:05
मारो जोरसे मारो बचना नही चाहीए चाकू से मारो साले को।
Suman T.09/22/2019 08:50
Gud halpes
AyushMan D.09/21/2019 04:05
Public ka Maar is the best remedy in India for theifs to not to be a theif again 🤣
Nilanjan C.09/20/2019 16:04
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ñitiñ V.09/20/2019 15:41
bc nangloi m konsi Gali h bta
Siddhart A.09/20/2019 11:11
tu kya gunda bnega gaa re are nhi re Baba tumse naa Ho payega 😂😂😂😂----by babu bhaiya
Parmeshwar P.09/20/2019 08:57
Very brilliant job