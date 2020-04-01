back
Delhi Police Warns Nizamuddin Markaz
The markaz of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin has turned into a Covid-19 hotspot. When the news hit the headlines, Delhi Police released a video from 23rd March that shows a senior officer urging officials of the religious centre to vacate it.
04/01/2020 3:44 PMupdated: 04/01/2020 3:44 PM
690 comments
Abulqasim R.3 hours
Harami han ab warning dy rhy han video bna k
Shabana K.3 hours
You know if if we only listen and action it properly would have not risked thousands of life in this manner. Even it is mentioned in quran if you know that there is pandemic do not gather donot leave the country how can people who are from markaz who know more than anyone act in this manner. I don't feel pity on anyone who organised or who attended they did it knowingly. Allah rahem karein. Aur sab ko maaf karein.
Asad A.4 hours
Look at the way he is talking to them.such a stupid police man no respect for muslims.
Eps T.4 hours
Yes so one of the followers attended it and came back and infected 6 people here in Fiji. Came into contact with 800 +people who are still awaiting the tet result.
Sajjad S.6 hours
https://www.news18.com/news/buzz/muslims-spitting-on-food-hiding-in-mosques-to-spread-coronavirus-beware-of-these-8-fake-news-stories-2565483.html
Fazil A.6 hours
Brut India...some parts of video missing kindly upload full video...dont edit or cut, Shame on u...when jamath member said they are ready to cooperate to evacuate the building but why they didn't get vehicle passes?
Mohammed B.7 hours
INDIAN MEDIA SPREADING ISLAMAPHOBIA AND FAKE NEWS 😡 Collection of Communal fake news which went viral in the last few days. I'm sure you've come across at least few of them. Fake News 1: Muslim man spitting on fruits to spread Corona - https://www.thequint.com/news/india/man-spitting-on-fruits-held-in-madhya-pradesh-raisen-viral-video-as-old-as-16-february Fake News 2: Muslims licking utensils to spread Corona - https://www.altnews.in/old-unrelated-video-shared-as-muslims-licking-utensils-to-spread-coronavirus-infection/ Fake News 3: Muslims sneezing in Unison to spread Corona - https://thelogicalindian.com/fact-check/covid19-muslim-sneeze-delhi-hazrat-nizamuddin-mosque-20436 Fake News 4: Indian news agency ANI runs baseless story claiming Hindus denied rations in Karachi - https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/637723-no-evidence-supports-indian-news-agency-s-baseless-story-claiming-hindus-denied-rations-in-karachi Fake News 5: Old video circulated as Tabhlighis spitting on Policemen to spread coronavirus https://www.bbc.com/hindi/india-52148620 Fake News 6: Video falsely claiming Muslim policeman beating a Hindu priest https://www.thelallantop.com/news/the-truth-of-viral-news-that-lone-pujari-was-beaten-up-by-rewa-sp-abid-khan-for-violating-lockdown Fake News 7: Muslim worker in restaurant spitting in food to spread coronavirus https://www.altnews.in/old-video-falsely-viral-as-muslim-man-spitting-on-food-at-indian-restaurant-in-the-backdrop-of-coronavirus-pandemic Fake News 8: Muslim Foreign Nationals with coronavirus hiding in Patna Mosque to avoid testing https://www.altnews.in/were-50-foreigners-from-itlay-iran-and-china-hiding-in-mosque-due-to-corona-virus-detained-in-bihar-kurji/ Compiled by - RSS HINDUVATYA TERRORISTS https://www.facebook.com/1563841735/posts/10222316955583796/?sfnsn=scwspwa&d=w&vh=i&extid=pQdDKRUfZA52WDoy&d=w&vh=i https://www.middleeasteye.net/news/coronavirus-india-weapons-israel-covid-19-pandemic 👆🏻Muslims living in India, kashmir and probably even in Pakistan needs to unite and prepare themselves to counter some evil times ahead with the muslim Genocide the Zionist RSS hinduvatya terrorists are planning for them
Mohammed S.8 hours
What after this? Did they provide the facility from them to evacuate?
SK S.9 hours
Bhagwa Cop is immensely under pressure of Saffron Pigs
Mohit K.9 hours
चलो मान लिया तुम निजामुदीन मरकज मे फंस गये थे पर अब तुमको 14 राज्यों में खोजना क्यो पड़ रहा,अभी भी फंसे हो या छुपे हो ? 🤔
Mohsin J.9 hours
Hahaha justification start ho gayi 😅 galti khud karo aur ilzam markaz wah wah..... hd the DM given orders to evacuate the premises cause he also dont hv balls just like the Dsp and Cp....say the truth or U don't hv balls 2 say...😉
Hashir H.11 hours
What about Ayodhya Sri Ram Markaz held after declaration of lockdown..???
Hashir H.11 hours
Muhammad H.12 hours
Covid 19 is a serious problems it to differenciate between religion it is a common enem
Nilesh S.14 hours
https://www.facebook.com/maharajnikaruna/videos/626677141507403/ Only for muslims who are following mullas and maulivis. And not following Islam
Md F.14 hours
It was govn responsibility Still they know about The incident it ignores Many people died due to shortage of ventilator Only 1300 tests are done per day
Mohammad S.21 hours
What is this rubbish. They beat people brutly and then using camera now. That gives an opening that how much they were biased in the delhi riots
Chrizt A.a day
those people are so selfish! religioness but not thinking wisely about the coronavirus outbreak! 😕
Lata H.a day
It's unfair to attack nizamuddin markaz while they tried their best to evacuate the attendees, with minimal facilities.
Ku L.a day
Thrre are people gathering TEMPLE FOR POOJA