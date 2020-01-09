back
Delhi Protestors Heckle TV Journalists
"You don’t report. You spread hatred." Heckled and abused, some journalists have found it challenging to cover the mass protests on the streets of the national capital.
01/09/2020 3:18 PMupdated: 01/09/2020 3:19 PM
- 93.6k
- 2.2k
- 183
167 comments
Ashish S.2 hours
These are not protestors these are goons if anyone don't obey them then they will assault them and play victim as well
Sayed A.4 hours
Godi Media
Deepak K.9 hours
They deserve this. Actually this is A part of contract of these news channel to defame protest against government. They offer packaged how they favour ruling party through their religious isse, communal debateso, defaming opposition.
Shamshad A.11 hours
Right
Rafter Å.12 hours
Or in ko goli maro
Qateel M.12 hours
Those reports earn this
Ati M.14 hours
🇮🇳
Dali N.14 hours
Rasta band karke jo protest karte janta ektha hoke douda douda ke pitna soor karo. nehinto ana jana band hoga
Sonali P.15 hours
All journalists should abide by the norms of ethical JOURNALISM, n present the unvarnished truth ,without fear or favour.! It is heartwarming to see journos whose primary aim is to present the reality ,in the midst of myopic reporting by the mainstream media channels, whose bosses echo the rants of their political Bosses.
Shivam J.16 hours
Dear don't sponsor your video to reach too many viewer , if people accept your view they will reach to you.
Ashok S.16 hours
This agitation is in the hands of goons and ruffians which is being indicated by the crowd behaviour with the mainstem media
Shivam K.17 hours
Jab itni dalali karoge toh yehi hoga.....
Anmol S.19 hours
Bhai secularism freedom of speech sab bas tabtak rehta hai jabtak khudko favor kre uske baad seedhe out of the window Chala jaata h.
Ahmad S.20 hours
Ye sale jaha jaye inko jutte mar k bhago dalle sale bike huye hijde namerd bhikari
Ahmad S.20 hours
Dalli media 😂😂😂😂
Taqdees I.20 hours
If they will work for the govt..not people..they deserve this
Pasham R.20 hours
stop your hatred videos and false propaganda against India.
Dev B.21 hours
bhsdk vaale saale kutte dalle ha i yeh
Kausar A.a day
Godi media
शिवम् त.a day
फ्रीडम ऑफ स्पीच के ठेकेदार पत्रकारों की आवाज दबाते हुए, गज्जब है टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग की हिप्पोक्रेसी