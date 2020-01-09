back

Delhi Protestors Heckle TV Journalists

"You don’t report. You spread hatred." Heckled and abused, some journalists have found it challenging to cover the mass protests on the streets of the national capital.

01/09/2020 3:18 PMupdated: 01/09/2020 3:19 PM
  • Ashish S.
    2 hours

    These are not protestors these are goons if anyone don't obey them then they will assault them and play victim as well

  • Sayed A.
    4 hours

    Godi Media

  • Deepak K.
    9 hours

    They deserve this. Actually this is A part of contract of these news channel to defame protest against government. They offer packaged how they favour ruling party through their religious isse, communal debateso, defaming opposition.

  • Shamshad A.
    11 hours

    Right

  • Rafter Å.
    12 hours

    Or in ko goli maro

  • Qateel M.
    12 hours

    Those reports earn this

  • Ati M.
    14 hours

    🇮🇳

  • Dali N.
    14 hours

    Rasta band karke jo protest karte janta ektha hoke douda douda ke pitna soor karo. nehinto ana jana band hoga

  • Sonali P.
    15 hours

    All journalists should abide by the norms of ethical JOURNALISM, n present the unvarnished truth ,without fear or favour.! It is heartwarming to see journos whose primary aim is to present the reality ,in the midst of myopic reporting by the mainstream media channels, whose bosses echo the rants of their political Bosses.

  • Shivam J.
    16 hours

    Dear don't sponsor your video to reach too many viewer , if people accept your view they will reach to you.

  • Ashok S.
    16 hours

    This agitation is in the hands of goons and ruffians which is being indicated by the crowd behaviour with the mainstem media

  • Shivam K.
    17 hours

    Jab itni dalali karoge toh yehi hoga.....

  • Anmol S.
    19 hours

    Bhai secularism freedom of speech sab bas tabtak rehta hai jabtak khudko favor kre uske baad seedhe out of the window Chala jaata h.

  • Ahmad S.
    20 hours

    Ye sale jaha jaye inko jutte mar k bhago dalle sale bike huye hijde namerd bhikari

  • Ahmad S.
    20 hours

    Dalli media 😂😂😂😂

  • Taqdees I.
    20 hours

    If they will work for the govt..not people..they deserve this

  • Pasham R.
    20 hours

    stop your hatred videos and false propaganda against India.

  • Dev B.
    21 hours

    bhsdk vaale saale kutte dalle ha i yeh

  • Kausar A.
    a day

    Godi media

  • शिवम् त.
    a day

    फ्रीडम ऑफ स्पीच के ठेकेदार पत्रकारों की आवाज दबाते हुए, गज्जब है टुकड़े टुकड़े गैंग की हिप्पोक्रेसी