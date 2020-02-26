Jawan Receives BSF Help To Rebuild Riot-Hit Home
Delhi Violence: Where Was All The Police?
Supreme Court Judge Makes A Case For Dissent
Kapil Mishra's Reckless Inflammatory Speech
Delhi Riots: Sonia Gandhi Versus Prakash Javadekar
Trump Whips Out Bollywood, Cricket, Religion To Woo India
Sonia tere ghar pea tha .
Congress is responsible for all riots in India
Abey chutiye jo sawal hai uspe jawab de ...Sare hindu tere jaise chutiya nahi hoti...Desh ke kitne logon ki jaan chale gayi aur aise desh ke gaddar us pe bhi raajneeti kar rahe ...Wah re mere desh wasiyon inko tumhe marna bhi nahi padh raha aur tum khud he ek dusre ko maar rahe ...
Jai Sri raam..
Look who's blaming...its the BJP brigade openly inciting violence and plotting it too...using RSS and other fringe groups to create riots...then remaining silent spectators...ordering police to support their goons to destruction of Muslims properties...now talking about Peace and blaming Congress! Shame on you...Dirty politicians!
Both side of politican is bullshit they think there own well being not public
AMIT SHAH DO NOT HAVE MORAL BASE TO REMAIN ON THE CHAIR OF HOME MINISTER OF INDIA, HE MUST PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE WITH THE VICTIM OF PLANED DELHI RIOTS AND RESIGN THE EARLIEST.
Chor Chor Mosere Bhai
ISKO V KORONA HO KYA HAI JALD SE JALD ITLY BHEJO ISE
Does anyone has to read a script it you have to talk something which is happening or commenting on a topic which aren't aware of? I mean seriously a 6 year old girl would talk better than you and address a nation who is burning for Delhi
The blame game has started and it will go on
Bjp will never ever except theirs wrong doing because this is preplan congress time that riots was because Sikh bodyguard of Prime Minister killed Prime Minister of India Indira Ghandhi Ghandhi families never told them to kill people now it is the bjp and rss who is instigating
Jab log raste blog karke baithe huwethe tab tu kahan the
Abe tum sab chutiye log hai..jab unki government thi tab tum log unke party pe blame karte the .ab tumari government hai vo log blame karre hai..sab se bada chutiya toh aam janata hai ..unki baate sunke ek dusre ka galaa katate hai...aur iss aag Mei tum khud bhi marte ho aur dusro ko bhi maarte ho...aur neta apni seat pakad ke bait tha hai..sab k sab aam janata chutiye hai
She is the one who started this
Brut India is responsible for riots in delhi, by biased reporting
Please stop this blame game. Where were these leaders when trouble broke out? Now blaming each other, very sad.
When Congress in power not we didn't see much problem but when BJP is in power there are too many tensions. This this what Congress does, provoking people to fight to get back in power. They tried that in Gujarat as well to come in power. Congress can drown nation to get back in power. They always followed this path to come back tp power.
This is the last thing BJP wanted, chaos on the day of Trumps visit and infront of international media, this is a very strategically planned riot by people and power to malign the name and develop hate towards current government.
Tum log ladte raho aur humlog marte rahenge. U all have to pay for what u are doing now. Nothing goes in vain neither good nor bad. Just wait for ur turn.
watch man behind the violence it's Muslim leader https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=132463414967952&id=101669804713980
79 comments
Satya R.5 days
Sonia tere ghar pea tha .
Atul L.5 days
Congress is responsible for all riots in India
Tarique A.5 days
Abey chutiye jo sawal hai uspe jawab de ...Sare hindu tere jaise chutiya nahi hoti...Desh ke kitne logon ki jaan chale gayi aur aise desh ke gaddar us pe bhi raajneeti kar rahe ...Wah re mere desh wasiyon inko tumhe marna bhi nahi padh raha aur tum khud he ek dusre ko maar rahe ... Jai Sri raam..
T A.5 days
Look who's blaming...its the BJP brigade openly inciting violence and plotting it too...using RSS and other fringe groups to create riots...then remaining silent spectators...ordering police to support their goons to destruction of Muslims properties...now talking about Peace and blaming Congress! Shame on you...Dirty politicians!
Mary S.6 days
Both side of politican is bullshit they think there own well being not public
Krish G.6 days
AMIT SHAH DO NOT HAVE MORAL BASE TO REMAIN ON THE CHAIR OF HOME MINISTER OF INDIA, HE MUST PUBLICLY APOLOGIZE WITH THE VICTIM OF PLANED DELHI RIOTS AND RESIGN THE EARLIEST.
Guru G.6 days
Chor Chor Mosere Bhai
Shailesh K.6 days
ISKO V KORONA HO KYA HAI JALD SE JALD ITLY BHEJO ISE
Nitesh S.6 days
Does anyone has to read a script it you have to talk something which is happening or commenting on a topic which aren't aware of? I mean seriously a 6 year old girl would talk better than you and address a nation who is burning for Delhi
Said A.6 days
The blame game has started and it will go on
Sally F.7 days
Bjp will never ever except theirs wrong doing because this is preplan congress time that riots was because Sikh bodyguard of Prime Minister killed Prime Minister of India Indira Ghandhi Ghandhi families never told them to kill people now it is the bjp and rss who is instigating
Preetum D.7 days
Jab log raste blog karke baithe huwethe tab tu kahan the
Taslim A.7 days
Abe tum sab chutiye log hai..jab unki government thi tab tum log unke party pe blame karte the .ab tumari government hai vo log blame karre hai..sab se bada chutiya toh aam janata hai ..unki baate sunke ek dusre ka galaa katate hai...aur iss aag Mei tum khud bhi marte ho aur dusro ko bhi maarte ho...aur neta apni seat pakad ke bait tha hai..sab k sab aam janata chutiye hai
Poonam T.7 days
She is the one who started this
Manoj K.02/28/2020 02:33
Brut India is responsible for riots in delhi, by biased reporting
Mohan C.02/28/2020 02:00
Please stop this blame game. Where were these leaders when trouble broke out? Now blaming each other, very sad.
Ramesh K.02/27/2020 21:51
When Congress in power not we didn't see much problem but when BJP is in power there are too many tensions. This this what Congress does, provoking people to fight to get back in power. They tried that in Gujarat as well to come in power. Congress can drown nation to get back in power. They always followed this path to come back tp power.
Duska H.02/27/2020 20:42
This is the last thing BJP wanted, chaos on the day of Trumps visit and infront of international media, this is a very strategically planned riot by people and power to malign the name and develop hate towards current government.
Mahreen F.02/27/2020 18:44
Tum log ladte raho aur humlog marte rahenge. U all have to pay for what u are doing now. Nothing goes in vain neither good nor bad. Just wait for ur turn.
Devkumar Y.02/27/2020 18:34
watch man behind the violence it's Muslim leader https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=132463414967952&id=101669804713980