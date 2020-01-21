Delhi's Homeless People Prefer Footpaths

Delhi has seen record-breaking temperatures this winter. Yet, here's why thousands of its homeless prefer to sleep on the street in the cold rather than in shelters.
Akaa D.13 hours
How can someone clean ur bed.. Providing evrth still u wnna need someone to clean ur shit.... WTF
Alvira H.18 hours
It's not about dirty it's just that the place where you believe is your home should also be cleaned by yourself. It's not necessary that someone else will do it for you, come on treat the shelter like your own house then you'll see the changes, instead treating it like a government building.
Raghav K.2 days
एक बार स्वर्गीय शीला दीक्षित ने कहाँ था , बाहरी लोग आकर दिल्ली में गंदगी , अपराध करते है , उसका कड़ा विरोध हुआ था , आज दिल्ली को रोहोनगयस , घुसपैडियो ने अगवा क्र लिया , तो सब मौन है , ज़रा सोचिये :-(
Raghav K.2 days
जनता : सडजी कितने स्कुल बने ? सडजी: यह दिल्ली की students का अपमान है जनता : सडजी कितने अस्पताल बने ? सडजी: दिली के लोगो को मुफ़्ख़ोर कहना बंद करो जनता : ???अबे साले 😡😡🤛🏻🤛🏻
Neha G.2 days
Khud saf nhi kr skte ??
Neha G.2 days
Ganda toh tum log hi krte ho saf khud ka ghar krte ho rhne layak bante ho fir shelter bhi milkr saf kr liya kro
Ben M.2 days
The homeless people must accept the fact that they are very much responsible for keeping their shelter clean.
Namguangrei G.4 days
Providing a place to sleep is more than enough. The cleaning should be done by people who used it. No one's gonna come there & give them all a cleaning service like they are the VIP.
Ngaile M.4 days
I can't believe this news because they are saying roadside is cleaner than shelter home.This could be another BJP government propaganda.
Arun D.4 days
Seriously man! They are complaining for cleanliness. Clean it before sleeping, afterall it's the ppl who sleep there . Simple.
Aditya P.5 days
Those complaining about cleanliness Like it's very much clean under the flyover or on the road. Not a fan of kejriwal but what he did in case of night shelter was a good step.
Seeta S.6 days
Well damn it. You all get together and clean it.
Brut India7 days
Why the homeless of Chandigarh prefer sleeping on its cold streets to moving into shelters during winter: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chandigarh/panchkula-homeless-prefer-market-corridors/articleshow/73171667.cms
Jaswant S.7 days
If kambal is new and you are sleeping outside it can taken by cops as bahut sardi hogai hai and chai is also costly
Saeed A.01/21/2020 23:13
Aasia Z.01/21/2020 18:07
Mathaikutty V.01/21/2020 11:16
Roshan C.01/21/2020 11:12
Krish G.01/21/2020 11:06
It seems the present regime of india do favor only rich and do not care about social justice ..?