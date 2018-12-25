back

Delhi's Slum Children Write Their Own Stories

At Balaknama, kids turned reporters write about their own experiences on Delhi's tough streets. 📰

12/25/2018 2:04 PM
  • 96.7k
  • 17

6 comments

  • Kavita P.
    01/19/2019 15:39

    Sudesh TheFirst Shweta VarshaVijay

  • Kewal S.
    01/05/2019 17:33

    Great work lol

  • Aman M.
    01/02/2019 14:34

    This is india . Our government seeking to spend 3000 crores for big statues , they can't spend for this people lots of people fighting for food per just one time per a day. This crusial bjp govt will be punished soon

  • Dutt R.
    01/01/2019 04:44

    An inspiring idea.

  • Aatif R.
    12/25/2018 20:53

    👍👍👍

  • Najeeb M.
    12/25/2018 16:42

    Please support this, they can also sell downloadable pdf online. Great work