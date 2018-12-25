Delhi's Slum Children Write Their Own Stories

At Balaknama, kids turned reporters write about their own experiences on Delhi's tough streets. 📰
Kavita P.01/19/2019 15:39
Kewal S.01/05/2019 17:33
Great work lol
Aman M.01/02/2019 14:34
This is india . Our government seeking to spend 3000 crores for big statues , they can't spend for this people lots of people fighting for food per just one time per a day. This crusial bjp govt will be punished soon
Dutt R.01/01/2019 04:44
An inspiring idea.
Aatif R.12/25/2018 20:53
👍👍👍
Najeeb M.12/25/2018 16:42
Please support this, they can also sell downloadable pdf online. Great work