Delhi Violence: Where Was All The Police?

They lost one of their own to the violence. But could the Delhi Police have prevented the deadly rioting?

02/28/2020 11:11 AMupdated: 02/28/2020 12:08 PM
  • Zarina A.
    an hour

    Killer

  • Rahul K.
    2 hours

    Hahaha bakchod logo k comments dekho bde bde yhaa. Sai kia well done dedi azadi

  • Somnath S.
    2 hours

    Welldone Delhi police

  • Rabiul I.
    3 hours

    The main culprit of the Delhi genocide is Delhi police... 100% .without them it was impossible... I am sure

  • Řønït Ŕ.
    4 hours

    Ab maja ayega dangiyo ko ghasit ghasit ke marega... Jo sala haterate fela ta hey... Apas mey virwa deta hey

  • Sunny K.
    6 hours

    Bahot sahi kiya hai...patharbaji karoge to ..... Ye abhi hi hua hai

  • Casper D.
    10 hours

    really!!

  • Kamal J.
    12 hours

    This page tries so hard to defend the anti national terrorists but it's futile. Talking about this video, these guys aren't innocent they are the rioters and they deserve this treatment. You guys much be ashamed of your MUSLIM APPEASEMENT strategy. So many hindus were killed you didn't even dare to write a single word about it. Just shame on you

  • Dinesh R.
    14 hours

    ऐसे दृश्य सिर्फ मोदी राज में ही देखने को मिल सकते हैं पुलिस ने सिखाई गद्दारों को देश भक्ति जय हिंद दिल्ली पुलिस

  • MD J.
    15 hours

    https://www.facebook.com/36235438073/posts/10157311176003074/

  • Kaizen T.
    15 hours

    boycott india

  • Babai R.
    15 hours

    Good job police

  • Jay K.
    15 hours

    Bhai maza aa gya aur kishiko chahiye aazaadi

  • Chunglalsiem T.
    16 hours

    I think India deserves Suiside bomber😡😠👊

  • Saikat K.
    16 hours

    Ekdom thik......Maro ....... Pakistan vhejdo......

  • Sajjad A.
    17 hours

    A sab ko saktesi sazadelanahoga

  • Biddu M.
    18 hours

    Job hamara police ko marte hey to shob thik hai na

  • Eshwar C.
    18 hours

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=528801207618009&id=317093098788822

  • ଦିପ୍ତିରଞ୍ଜନ୍ ମ.
    20 hours

    Brut ji ye batayiye apka masum terrorist Tahir ka kya kare ?

  • Sadhu B.
    21 hours

    Dill police jindaabad