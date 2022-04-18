back
Delhi witnesses communal violence... once again
Stone pelting, arson, gunfire... Hindus and Muslims clashed in Delhi's Jahangirpuri.
18/04/2022 2:18 PM
430 comments
Mohammad S.11 hours
Bajrang dal kis chutya ka hain🤣
Khaled C.20 hours
"Clash" is used to change the whole narrative of the story . This word is called upon by mainstream media to please the majoritarian and normalise the oppression.
Abdul W.a day
Ram of Ramayana is Cultural icon for all hinfustanis and also a God.for prayers.for somei hindus and chanting jay shree Ram for polical identity for some.The musiims hold.reverence and respect towards ram as he belongs as an. Icon of hidustani Certain dharmas of Hinduism consider Ram as avatar Lord Vishnus and offer prayers and muslims respect their faith .in line with the calling of religeon.Hovever they are not expected to recite other religuos prayerThen certain groups linked goverment politicians take out unlawful raays and processions armed wih deadly weapon and.in front of mosque hurl and pelt with abusive degratory words issuing threats mulims must recite Rams name in prayers if want remain here peace.As those involved in arranging and directing such mischeif are prepared for any displeasure shown and involve in rioting to harm people and damage property . The hands of polce are tied from instructions higher up in control.This modus operandi to poloraise for political power only gainers no matter what or whom are among the majority hinxdus
Simranjeet R.a day
these all are happening bcozz of media by spreading voilance and political party members. such a shame
Binny M.a day
How come everywhere muslims are there is unlawfulness, rapes, justice denied Or say no justice, why only they pickup arms, why they eat turd, there is all wrong with there belief, get well or ....we have to
Rohit D.2 days
you people need to sanitise your minds as it is full of shit.Across the globe tum logon ne gand paa rakha hai always destroying the harmony of every country
Dhruba C.2 days
Good question is, what is the purpose of showing sword to the sky in a public place?? Is it freedom?? Freedom of what?? Vegetarians can not ask for the closure of meat, fish shops, Non alcoholic can't ask for the closure of bars, administration must add it.. If that happens, one day, criminals will ask for the closure of administrative offices.. 🙏🇮🇳JaiHind
Sidhu S.3 days
Not only in india,but the whole world is a victim of political and religious dogma...which is fatal for anywhere people live...sweden,Ukraine,afghans,europe,syria,philistine,israel,syria,lebanon,sri lanka,india n so on🙎
Syed F.3 days
Wah...Modiji....wah..Kya khel hai
Ameer K.3 days
Shame, when tables turn then u run to modi.
Muhsin K.3 days
They would not understand until they got some fire in their dumbass ... wooden donkeys .... blind devotees ....
Arnold3 days
its sad to see religious clashes in secular country
Mohammed R.3 days
It's a high level conspiracy to harm muslims all over the world. They just can't tolerate the growth of Muslims, if kept undisturbed Muslim will dominates the world.
Kazi A.3 days
Gujrat model number 0
Deepak L.3 days
We are safe here in South , no hate violence except in some parts of southern states .
Arun O.3 days
I have never heard any Mohram Julus where they carrying Talwar and all kind of sharp weapons & chanting their relegious slogan ever attacked by Hindus in any area But they cant tolerate Hindus julus outside the the mosque, they cant tolerate Jai shree Ram but they want every one hear Allah Hu akbar 5 times in a day. Enough is enough!
Arjun B.3 days
Muslims already got their rights after partition. Why don't they just reside in Pakistan or Arab world 🤷🤷
Rishabh G.3 days
Sab phle roze ki yatra band kro sale weapons lekr ghumte hei
Srijana S.3 days
Lagtaa hai 3rd world war shuru honey waley hai puri duniyaa🌍 mey jhagdaa maarpit qatil ashaanti😔😔😔
Malic A.3 days
Indian muslims who are showing loyality to india and are against Pakistan movement will spend their whole lives later proving loyality to india. Jinnah🇵🇰