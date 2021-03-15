back
Denied Ticket, Kerala Congress Leader Shaves Head
Lathika Subhash, the Mahila Congress president in Kerala, said she was distressed by the lack of female representation in the upcoming state assembly polls. She shaved her head in protest.
15/03/2021 4:36 PM
24 comments
Rakesh C.2 days
Why she wanna a ticket from Congress only ?? She may contest independent..
Prashanth A.2 days
it’s a shame!
Subhash S.3 days
But pappu gandi tweted something funny😄.
Kiran K.3 days
She wanted just a particular seat.. she was offered other seats but she insisted on only contesting in Ettumanoor..Issue is not female representation but not getting the seat for which she say she worked, was promised and wished for... Why bring gender to this ? She getting that 1 seat doesn't mean there's adequate female representation.. it's still less than 20% for all three coalitions..
Rahila D.3 days
Bit extreme just because of lack of female representatives in assembly polls.You got to be kidding me!!😱Maybe many women don't wanna be part of the assembly polls...
Retta D.3 days
Please BRUT check your story before posting....these are all drama queens😂😂
Ananth K.3 days
Love the look. She should keep it.
Phillip J.3 days
Stephen P.3 days
தியாகத்தால் பிறந்தது Congress. இது duplicate. புருவத்தையும் சேர்த்து வழிங்க.
Ravi A.3 days
what did she do for the woman in her constituency or in general anyway
Dave T.3 days
Thought that Chick is a Guy/Dude😁 Seriously!
Vijay Y.3 days
Good ....faster the better
Joji K.3 days
New political play against PJ Joseph....but her End of Service
Shrestha S.3 days
Good for her..now she doesn't have to maintain her hair ..
Junaita W.3 days
Kerala needs to have more of Female Ministers to reach out to Farmers Fishers, Widows Divorcees... etc
Tinu J.3 days
Its not that way. She didn't get seat. So she quit. Which party need such members whose inclination depends on geting seats. She was made district local body president. Given seat twice in the past(lost twice). So its unfair from her side
Dibakar G.3 days
I want to see when our PM Mr Modi will shave his beard. He should be ashamed of his mischievous deeds
Dibakar G.3 days
Why a male is shaving her? No female Barber ? How does she allow it?
Nitin B.3 days
Hahahaha Bloody commies. They spoilt the scantily of shabrimala. It didn’t do anything else.
Brut India3 days
Subhash may contest independently: https://www.newindianexpress.com/states/kerala/2021/mar/15/day-after-tonsure-protest-over-ticket-denial-lathika-subhash-likely-to-contest-as-independent-from-2276840.html