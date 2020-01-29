back

Denied Wheelchair, Man Lifts Daughter To Cardiac Centre

She fell unconscious in school. But reaching a hospital was not enough. This man had to carry his daughter on his shoulders to move her to the cardiology department. Here’s why… 😔

01/29/2020 4:57 AM
  • 20.8k
  • 43

And even more

  1. An Interview With Indian Student Stuck In Wuhan

  2. Denied Wheelchair, Man Lifts Daughter To Cardiac Centre

  3. MP Sisters Reach Wedding Venue On Horseback

  4. Less Known Facts About India’s Constitution

  5. Japanese Minister’s Paternity Leave

  6. This Barber Shop In Tamil Nadu Is Also A Mini Library

42 comments

  • Yangchen B.
    2 days

    What is the use of wheelchair then if it cannot be used when in need?

  • Midhilesh M.
    2 days

    Sir please look into it and take action on it sir

  • Gagan D.
    2 days

    All shit just talks

  • Md A.
    3 days

    Yaha 4th class k baccho per police sedition charge kr skti hai magr hospital pe nhi Hamara desh badh rha hai.

  • Aboo T.
    3 days

    Shame on this

  • Anand K.
    4 days

    Very sad

  • Kamal D.
    4 days

    In China: they build a hospital in 7 days for 1000 patients In india:in every 7 hour one or two patients are dieing in hospitals...

  • Samdup C.
    4 days

    What goes around comes around. One cannot run away from from their misdeeds. Karma will follow you soon while you alive or you death.

  • Jaideep P.
    5 days

    BJP to blame!

  • Mahesh K.
    5 days

    All those people involved should be punished

  • Yogesh V.
    5 days

    In this country, where cows are more important and safer than human life. Aur kitne achhe din chahiye! Shame on present authorities.

  • M S.
    5 days

    This is shameful action by who ever that denied a wheelchair support for emergency use.

  • Mir A.
    5 days

    $5 trillion economy!

  • NarshimHa N.
    5 days

    Requesting government to suspend hospital workers and doctors who have lost HUMANITY,hopefully even they face same circumstances in their future to know the pain of patients.

  • Lincoln A.
    5 days

    My Goodness what help are the rich folks doing to help situation like this? What help are wealthy folks doing to help or the government?

  • Ankit K.
    5 days

    We are Busy fighting on religion , talking about the dead , forgetting about the living, talking about the topic which does not matter, and burring topic which really matters 🙂

  • Hellangler M.
    5 days

    Very sad

  • Piero A.
    5 days

    Totally unacceptable. Where's the Bollywood personalities; I guess they don't think health care for the poor is not important.

  • Rukhsana S.
    5 days

    Shame on d hospital n humanity..i think the hospital staff should be takwn to the court..u cant deny something a medically ill person needs considering they are hospital n staff of the same

  • Rukhsana S.
    5 days

    This is the fucking development we were shown by the fucking impotent govt...shame on d govt