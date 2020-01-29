back
Denied Wheelchair, Man Lifts Daughter To Cardiac Centre
She fell unconscious in school. But reaching a hospital was not enough. This man had to carry his daughter on his shoulders to move her to the cardiology department. Here’s why… 😔
Yangchen B.2 days
What is the use of wheelchair then if it cannot be used when in need?
Midhilesh M.2 days
Sir please look into it and take action on it sir
Gagan D.2 days
All shit just talks
Md A.3 days
Yaha 4th class k baccho per police sedition charge kr skti hai magr hospital pe nhi Hamara desh badh rha hai.
Aboo T.3 days
Shame on this
Anand K.4 days
Very sad
Kamal D.4 days
In China: they build a hospital in 7 days for 1000 patients In india:in every 7 hour one or two patients are dieing in hospitals...
Samdup C.4 days
What goes around comes around. One cannot run away from from their misdeeds. Karma will follow you soon while you alive or you death.
Jaideep P.5 days
BJP to blame!
Mahesh K.5 days
All those people involved should be punished
Yogesh V.5 days
In this country, where cows are more important and safer than human life. Aur kitne achhe din chahiye! Shame on present authorities.
M S.5 days
This is shameful action by who ever that denied a wheelchair support for emergency use.
Mir A.5 days
$5 trillion economy!
NarshimHa N.5 days
Requesting government to suspend hospital workers and doctors who have lost HUMANITY,hopefully even they face same circumstances in their future to know the pain of patients.
Lincoln A.5 days
My Goodness what help are the rich folks doing to help situation like this? What help are wealthy folks doing to help or the government?
Ankit K.5 days
We are Busy fighting on religion , talking about the dead , forgetting about the living, talking about the topic which does not matter, and burring topic which really matters 🙂
Hellangler M.5 days
Very sad
Piero A.5 days
Totally unacceptable. Where's the Bollywood personalities; I guess they don't think health care for the poor is not important.
Rukhsana S.5 days
Shame on d hospital n humanity..i think the hospital staff should be takwn to the court..u cant deny something a medically ill person needs considering they are hospital n staff of the same
Rukhsana S.5 days
This is the fucking development we were shown by the fucking impotent govt...shame on d govt