Derek O’Brien On Nationalism

Speaking of Kashmir, opposition leader Derek O’Brien reminded Rajya Sabha of the perils of ultra-nationalism.
1222 comments
Najeeb K.08/25/2019 22:34
اندھیرے روشنی سے خوف کھاتے ہیں وہ خود سب کو ڈراتے ہیں مگر وہ جانتے ہیں کہ وہ خود کچھ بھی نہیں ہیں اگر روشنی ہوجائے تو وہ مٹ جاینگے خود ہی اندھیروں سے نہیں ڈرنا ذرا سی روشنی بھی ہو اندھیرے بھاگ جاتے ہیں اندھیرے شکلیں بھی بدلتے ہیں تکبر اور غیض و غضب کے روئیے بھی اندھیرے ہیں کتابوں علم و قلم کے زور پر لڑنا جھگڑنا بھی اندھیرا ہے عدالت میں زور بیاں اور مال و متاع سے جیت جانا بھی اندھیرا ہے وہیں اپنی زمینوں پر ہاریوں پر ظلم کرنا بھی اندھیرا ہے اکڑنا ذات پر اور پھر چلنا یوں تکبر سے اندھیرا ہے اندھیروں کی کچھ اور بھی شکلیں ہیں زمانے میں جہالت بن کر آتے ہیں یہ کہیں پر کہیں ظلم و ستم کا چہرہ دھار لیتے ہیں کبھی رسم و رواج اور جاہ و جلال کے لبادے میں لپٹ کر کہیں دہشت اور سامراجی قوتوں کی شکل میں معاشی و مالی دوستوں کے روپ میں استحصال کرتے ہی یہ پھر شکلیں بدل کر دیر تک رہنے کی ترکیب کرتے ہیں انہیں ڈر یہ ہوتا ہے کہ ذرا سی روشنی بھی اندھیروں کو مٹا دے گی اندھیروں سے نہیں ڈرنا اندھیرے روشنی سے خوف کھاتے ہیں (نجیب خان) The ghosts of darkness and oppression fear even a glimmer of light They try to haunt and deceive the people Never be afraid of them instead light a candle and they are no more Because they are nothing themselves but the absence of light only But beware they change shapes and faces Arrogance and aggression is darkness Dominating and creating disharmony between people is darkness Manipulating justice through sharp tongues wealth and power is darkness Exploiting the less privileged in land and factories is darkness Being haughty and arrogant and walking with pride because of caste and bloodline is darkness Darkness and oppression has other faces as well Ignorance is darkness Ignorant customs and traditions prevailing in the name of ancestors exploiting the society for centuries is darkness Arrogance,exploitation pseudo pride and manipulation of all sorts is darkness Blind following of ancestors and so called religious people is darkness Imperialism and domination through military power and without a moral high point is darkness An apartheid and seclusion and discrimination on the basis of race color and faith is darkness All tyranny and corruption is darkness Economic exploitation and enslavement through credit and financial institutions is darkness Ascribing partners to Allah and worshipping pseudo gods is darkness But Never be afraid of darkness and oppression Instead light a candle Darkness fears light and would Just vanish Because darkness is nothing but just the absence of light - Najeeb Khan
Kapil S.08/18/2019 18:35
Nobody gives a fuck about him...
Rajiv P.08/18/2019 09:48
लाखों कश्मीरी हिंदूओ को जब कत्ल किया गया तब ये सब मौन थे, कारण वोट बैंक! सेना पर पत्थरबाजी और पत्थर बाजों के हाथ से होने वाली सेनिकों की मौत पर चुप कारण वोट बैंक! आज संसद में कश्मीर की दुहाई! कारण वोट बैंक!!!अब इनको कौन समझाये ये नया भारत है, ये अब उसी भाषा में जवाब देगा, जिस भाषा में आप समझते हो!
Umesh P.08/13/2019 16:41
When lakhs of kashmiri pandit betanup killed raped & thrown away from their own houses & also from kashmir valley at that time ye harami nationalisam kiseke billme chupa huwa tha or ye sale bakike katpice ab reaction the rai hai tab unko deshbhakti human right yad nahi aya ye sale sab ek no ke chor hai
Sanjaya S.08/02/2019 19:25
Shut up Derek !
Rakesh S.07/12/2019 07:42
Law mat batao but bengal ko Pakistan banao.
Manoj T.07/11/2019 09:46
Shut up u motherfucker
Sangeeta M.07/11/2019 07:05
Rather show me ONE Arab/muslim nation that gave shelter to intruders, Sir🙏
Rahul A.07/09/2019 16:00
Stupid Derek We also don't need lecture from a stupid person like you So pls be shut up
Bina S.07/08/2019 15:10
What does this guy know abt Kashmir.
Abir D.07/03/2019 07:19
Another converted Christian bastard spotted
Prashant B.07/02/2019 18:53
How abt kashmiri pandits died in lakhs of numbers . Bloody anti-nationalists
Venumadhav J.07/02/2019 09:14
Chutiya
Sudesh A.06/25/2019 04:14
He is traitor
Vivek K.06/17/2019 17:45
Bhejo isko bhi Pakistan
Kapil S.06/17/2019 15:12
Derek we thought you were an Indian, what are your roots ? When did your family convert ?
Sumant K.06/15/2019 17:53
Say about Bangladeshi those sucking Hindus in Bengal
Sunny S.06/14/2019 18:19
But he is not being seen after may 22nd. Is he okay 🤨
Anand R.06/14/2019 05:30
Just burn it and slap this dog
Murugavel N.06/13/2019 11:31
What r u? Mouthpiece of TMC ?