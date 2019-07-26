Derek O’Brien Recalls Story Of Sexual Abuse

Derek O’Brien shared a deeply disturbing story from his childhood during a Rajya Sabha debate.
Mandar M.10/02/2019 18:05
However no one should be given death penalty or life term imprisonment. Awareness has to be spread and public places should be safe. Private places will eventually become safer when public spaces are safe.
Swapan B.08/20/2019 14:54
Tell him that his countdown has already started...
Rishi K.08/20/2019 11:44
Bangal ki janta mar rahi hai. Since years.... Yeh log real issues ki baat na karke .. Yeh sab baatein kar rahe hai. Yeh sab baat karne ke liye .. He could have used twitter fb or tv channels. Or could have used street corners to aware ppl.. Logo ki development ke baare main baat kar.. Business thap pare hai industry mari pari hai bengal main..
Siva S.08/20/2019 05:42
I’m so glad and happy he’s talking about it and I applaud your courage and bringing this topic to attention of parents in India..
Siddharth V.08/20/2019 00:26
नहीं सुननी
Suraj G.08/19/2019 17:45
You right sir
Parashar P.08/17/2019 05:38
Sahi huaa tere saath
Govinda V.08/17/2019 05:19
Only religious Gurus can solve this problem in our country... Foolish people won't fear of law but if it's propagate through spiritual preachers that molesting a child will gives you hell after death morons will fear of touching a child in a bad manner.
Tashi P.08/17/2019 03:29
Wow! Great
Jamshed Q.08/16/2019 21:36
Salute to you 🙏💪 may this bill gets passed I hope and save all little angels who grew up to b like u a day rational outspoken n happy in the end.
Rajat S.08/15/2019 16:33
check the video once
Soumyajit B.08/15/2019 02:44
That takes a real courage to share such story
Kishore S.08/15/2019 02:38
That's why barkha and derek....
Prakash B.08/14/2019 06:38
Sedin onar dop ta mere dilei bhalo hoto
Anup G.08/13/2019 12:14
BC pagol
Shiju M.08/13/2019 07:12
Great talk
Peculiar Q.08/13/2019 05:33
He himself was accused for sarda chitfund....a liar...and opportunist
Roshan D.08/12/2019 16:31
Yes the perpetrators also be a brother or cousins around u
Soham S.08/12/2019 05:16
Now this is something a Sabha should be, very good point brought up by Mr. Derek.
Nirmalya D.08/10/2019 17:27
Scamster!!!