Derek O’ Brien’s Speech From Parliament Corridor
It took the Parliament two weeks to discuss the Delhi riots after they first broke out. But Derek O’ Brien walked to the first floor of India’s Parliament for a speech he was unable to deliver on the floor of the House.
03/11/2020 2:30 PMupdated: 03/11/2020 3:52 PM
Krishnaprasad Y.2 days
This idiot asshole has to be thrown out
RD C.2 days
Mr.OBrien you should know that shri Amit Shah reported in Parliament minute by minute what he had done during the riot 24 th feb . 25th feb and 26th feb . You have no sense to understand You. Only want to blame the Gov. You communist are loosin the ground .That why you are getting frustration .
Nishant O.3 days
Who was funding Shaheen baagh protests?
Piyush P.4 days
Ye shaala haraami hai
Ajit S.4 days
Same left lobby same dialogues. O BRUT BRIEN EVERY ACTION HAS A REACTION... DER were so many actions(Hate Speeches).. b4 kapil mishras reaction (Speech).. MENTION DEM IF U HAVE D G... U.. T. S.. YOU STILL THINK WE INDIANS R LIVING IN D 70s n 80s n 90s era... PUBLIC JAAG GAYI H... Its better u also AWAKE... JAI HIND.
Sammi M.4 days
If spreading hate is an art then Congress and communist are artist
Jennifer N.4 days
In India ... expect the unexpected
Johnson T.5 days
There is also a footage where policemen are breaking CCTV cameras. Why are they damaging it? Everyone knows. They are doing so that the people who are rioting and carrying out arson are not identified. “There is also a footage wherein cops are hitting an injured youth and telling him to sing the national anthem. Thereafter he dies. We all have seen it. Why police did not act on February 24 when prohibitory orders under Section 144 were given? Who gave prrmission for the mobs to rampage the Muslim localities.? When the police were asked about inflammatory speeches before a court, the police’s reply was they were not aware about it. They said they had not seen it. Entire world was aware what was happening in Delhi, but the police Commissioner was not. It was after court’s intervention that the injured at Al-Hind hospital, a small clinic, were shifted to a government hospital and their report was prepared. There are around 87,000 police personnel in Delhi. A press release was issued from the Press Information Bureau at 5 p.m. on February 25 where it was stated that ‘professionally’ it was found that the riot incidents are ‘spontaneous’. And now , the Home Minister in Lok Sabha said that it was a conspiracy. HOW many rioters came from Uttar Pradesh. It is clear now that the police were hand-in-glove with the rioters. How an 85-year-old man staying on the third floor was burnt alive and a 22-year-old man going along with two others on February 26 on a bike was stopped, his religion was asked, his clothes were removed and thereafter he was killed. This was happening in Delhi. Any such violent mob on rampage can be stopped by State on the same day using it's forces. The fact that this rampage continued for 3 days itself is clear evidence that State was allowing the violence to continue . Thus Delhi rampage by marauding mobs is a clear case of state sponsored pogrom.
Nitin R.5 days
Derek O'Brien is himself a hate mongerer it's better he shuts his mouth in the parliament, right to expression doesn't apply to him.. he needs to introspect what's happening in West Bengal..
Moh M.5 days
Bjp and RSS virus is more deadier than corona virus please save our country from this virus .!
Karthikeyan S.5 days
How FASCISM framework works?: They will create a hero (claiming to be from pathetic background may be selling tea in a railway station never existed at the time he claims), then create a FAKE role model (Gujarat model), then asking people to vote not for their FASCISM goal instead claim it for national cause so that people can't say no. Then rather than asking vote directly, JUST MAKE A GROUP VILLAN and claim it to save people from those group so that dum people vote will vote without thinking. THIS IS WHAT IS ACHIEVED IN INDIA. Here are few examples... 1) Demonitization done in the name of nation BUT NOTHING WAS FOR THE BENEFIT OF INDIA, EVERYTHING IS DONE ONLY FOR THE BENEFIT OF FASCIST BELIEF. 2) 370 done in the name of nation to turn entire Kashmir (entire state) into jail 3) NRC / CAA issued in the name of national interest. 4) Destroy all individual institutions like Buying all Media companies, destroy election dept, destroy RBI, attack Universities, put fav people in judiciary system, etc... NEXT TIME WHEN YOU HEAR ANYTHING IN THE NAME OF NATION... PLEASE THINK.
Ajay M.5 days
Derek - nobody takes you seriously. So you may just shut up
Saroja M.5 days
A riot is most unfortunate happening it should be avoided at any cost . But unfortunately our leaders of diff political parties give reckless comments n incite it as if it is not that dreaded
Ashok S.5 days
His nick name Dik No Brain 🤣😂
Subhash B.5 days
A parliamentarian making a vedio outside the parliament, in first floor lobby on such a hot issue, instead of debating on the floor of Rajya Sabha shows his credibility. Derek O'Brien you better go to your old profession of Quiz Master.
Indirajain J.5 days
So bad
Indirajain J.5 days
But we always support bjp
Kshitij S.5 days
Have some bournvita, u still need it b4 u cum to ur senses, 2019 was too much a trauma 4 u to endure, quiz master.
Sally F.5 days
Raise your voice Derek o'brian this government will not listen to anyone BJP people are criminals their aim is to finish India
Kishore N.5 days
Bjp is a house of cowards , assholes can't do anything . Anything means anything first pcu incident and CAA incident next Delhi riots. These baffons gives first importance to religion and not the peopke. 130 mp against one person still lost elections in Delhi. That's the reason y there r doing all these to show they agony. 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Cry alot a day will when u step down and all cases will come on to u.