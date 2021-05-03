back
Dia Mirza On Sexism In Bollywood
"People were writing, thinking and making sexist cinema and I was a part of these stories." Actor Dia Mirza opens up about sexism and the struggle to cope with press rumours.
03/05/2021
A film critic writes about the industry's depiction of women on screen: https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-india-42743558