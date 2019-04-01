back

Did Dhobi Ghat Really Need A Viewing Gallery?

Dhobi Ghat has cleaned Mumbai’s laundry for more than a century. But its 7,000 washermen need more than just tourist cameras to focus on them. 👚👗

04/01/2019 3:03 AM
28 comments

  • Mayur P.
    04/25/2019 08:25

    Who want to live in this polluted city its better to live in jungle

  • Harleen K.
    04/23/2019 08:57

    good prospect of photography

  • Nikul P.
    04/17/2019 05:50

    Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party

  • Shivam S.
    04/14/2019 19:37

    A sober infrastructure for washerwomen and men required more than viewing areas for tourists. Just a suggestion. @bmc

  • Rajeshwari K.
    04/11/2019 09:16

  • Rishi R.
    04/10/2019 12:47

  • Rishabh S.
    04/09/2019 04:55

  • 顏羚
    04/08/2019 12:41

  • ഹവീനയുടെ പ.
    04/08/2019 10:32

    Indian PM will build a 30 billion rupee worth statue, but won't do anything for these kind of needy people. Still many brainless praise him. Idk why 🙄🙄🙄

  • Kundan K.
    04/07/2019 12:55

  • Sonam O.
    04/06/2019 07:14

  • Shridhara M.
    04/04/2019 12:58

    An institution by itself.....

  • Anshuman T.
    04/03/2019 17:40

    How much life does a cloth have left after getting cleaned at dhobi ghat?

  • Anshul M.
    04/03/2019 14:21

    They really need better infrastructure....a vision....to beautify this place useful as similar as laundrry

  • Rohit V.
    04/02/2019 15:26

  • Brut India
    04/02/2019 12:55

    "We do not mind the viewing gallery but the BMC should also stay true to its promise of giving us basic infrastructure." https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/from-march-5-you-can-watch-dhobis-at-mahalakshmi-up-close/article26413607.ece

  • Paavan S.
    04/02/2019 08:26

  • Muhammad R.
    04/01/2019 11:51

    Modi is Spreading scrap everywhere , earth and space

  • Sudhir S.
    04/01/2019 11:26

    Nice....i really appreciate this video

  • Wasim S.
    04/01/2019 10:32

