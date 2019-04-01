Did Dhobi Ghat Really Need A Viewing Gallery?

Dhobi Ghat has cleaned Mumbai’s laundry for more than a century. But its 7,000 washermen need more than just tourist cameras to focus on them. 👚👗
28 comments
Mayur P.04/25/2019 08:25
Who want to live in this polluted city its better to live in jungle
Harleen K.04/23/2019 08:57
good prospect of photography
Nikul P.04/17/2019 05:50
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Shivam S.04/14/2019 19:37
A sober infrastructure for washerwomen and men required more than viewing areas for tourists. Just a suggestion. @bmc
Rajeshwari K.04/11/2019 09:16
.
Rishi R.04/10/2019 12:47
Gjb
Rishabh S.04/09/2019 04:55
😂😂😂
顏羚04/08/2019 12:41
t
ഹവീനയുടെ പ.04/08/2019 10:32
Indian PM will build a 30 billion rupee worth statue, but won't do anything for these kind of needy people. Still many brainless praise him. Idk why 🙄🙄🙄
Kundan K.04/07/2019 12:55
Make a Website
Sonam O.04/06/2019 07:14
So dirty
Shridhara M.04/04/2019 12:58
An institution by itself.....
Anshuman T.04/03/2019 17:40
How much life does a cloth have left after getting cleaned at dhobi ghat?
Anshul M.04/03/2019 14:21
They really need better infrastructure....a vision....to beautify this place useful as similar as laundrry
Rohit V.04/02/2019 15:26
:D
Brut India04/02/2019 12:55
"We do not mind the viewing gallery but the BMC should also stay true to its promise of giving us basic infrastructure." https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/from-march-5-you-can-watch-dhobis-at-mahalakshmi-up-close/article26413607.ece
Paavan S.04/02/2019 08:26
we honored at - Really Great place to visit
Muhammad R.04/01/2019 11:51
Modi is Spreading scrap everywhere , earth and space
Sudhir S.04/01/2019 11:26
Nice....i really appreciate this video
Wasim S.04/01/2019 10:32
ye h tera dhobi ghat.. Inse contact kr.