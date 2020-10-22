back

Did The BJP Promise A Covid Vaccine For Votes?

It's the very first promise on the BJP's manifesto for the Bihar state elections. But the promise of a free coronavirus vaccine, contingent on a BJP victory, has sparked a big row.

22/10/2020 4:27 PM
336 comments

  • Rat A.
    an hour

    Shame on you doing this feak promise.

  • Mirza H.
    an hour

    Daydh Lakh rupiah bhee aanay waalay thay, Jo six years kay baad bhee nahee aayay.

  • Allan P.
    an hour

    GOI just announced India’s Covid vaccine access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises. ~Rahul Gandhi

  • Mohammad M.
    an hour

    How come this people openly bribing vaccines for vote bank?

  • Madhurpreet S.
    an hour

    Bhakt underground hogye hh tayi ji ko sunke.

  • Kiran K.
    an hour

    Bihar ki vittmantri he ya bharat ki..

  • Mittal K.
    an hour

    This disgusting lady boils my blood

  • Shaik M.
    an hour

    I never seen this like fellow in my lyf they are totally filled government they are providing Corona vaccine only for bihar ppl this is ur manifesto she is how many time changed is word she tell at the time budget all our india ppl 10 lacks rps sending to ur bank she said tell me guy's how can we trust this is totally propaganda they are playing with Indian society are they are spreading heatred against the religions

  • Alok S.
    an hour

    NoTANKI BAND KI JAY JHUT FAILANA BAND KARO

  • Subir R.
    an hour

    The govt in center should know its time to walk out of this pitty state politics ..stop agendas acquiring and safronolising the whole country at a time.. The country is going through a tough time the battle is not over..Please focus on governance which needs to be lasted and rise by 2024 and not leads to civic unrest before that ..

  • Naveen M.
    2 hours

    Shame on you mam to making this a political agenda..

  • Souvik N.
    2 hours

    amra ki tahole vaccine pabona? Pabona amaaraaaa vaacciineee!!!! 🥺🥺🥺

  • Azgar K.
    2 hours

    Shameless..!!

  • Ali S.
    2 hours

    Isn’t this the finance minister??? Why is she asking vote for a state government ??? I mean... why doesn’t the MLA of BJP and Nitishkumar show their work and ask for votes... Why do they need these big promises??? It simple for Nitish Kumar to show of his 15 years of work and ask the people to vote.

  • Sahiba K.
    2 hours

    Mad lady. Bihar ko free and rest. Losers

  • Zainullah C.
    2 hours

    😂

  • Nafees M.
    2 hours

    What a shame !

  • محمد س.
    2 hours

    Kutai ki zaroorat Hai...

  • Archana R.
    2 hours

    Shameless

  • Trilok M.
    2 hours

    Jhandu Balm...

