back
Did The BJP Promise A Covid Vaccine For Votes?
It's the very first promise on the BJP's manifesto for the Bihar state elections. But the promise of a free coronavirus vaccine, contingent on a BJP victory, has sparked a big row.
22/10/2020 4:27 PM
- 28.1K
- 308
- 412
336 comments
Rat A.an hour
Shame on you doing this feak promise.
Mirza H.an hour
Daydh Lakh rupiah bhee aanay waalay thay, Jo six years kay baad bhee nahee aayay.
Allan P.an hour
GOI just announced India’s Covid vaccine access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when will you get it, along with a hoard of false promises. ~Rahul Gandhi
Mohammad M.an hour
How come this people openly bribing vaccines for vote bank?
Madhurpreet S.an hour
Bhakt underground hogye hh tayi ji ko sunke.
Kiran K.an hour
Bihar ki vittmantri he ya bharat ki..
Mittal K.an hour
This disgusting lady boils my blood
Shaik M.an hour
I never seen this like fellow in my lyf they are totally filled government they are providing Corona vaccine only for bihar ppl this is ur manifesto she is how many time changed is word she tell at the time budget all our india ppl 10 lacks rps sending to ur bank she said tell me guy's how can we trust this is totally propaganda they are playing with Indian society are they are spreading heatred against the religions
Alok S.an hour
NoTANKI BAND KI JAY JHUT FAILANA BAND KARO
Subir R.an hour
The govt in center should know its time to walk out of this pitty state politics ..stop agendas acquiring and safronolising the whole country at a time.. The country is going through a tough time the battle is not over..Please focus on governance which needs to be lasted and rise by 2024 and not leads to civic unrest before that ..
Naveen M.2 hours
Shame on you mam to making this a political agenda..
Souvik N.2 hours
amra ki tahole vaccine pabona? Pabona amaaraaaa vaacciineee!!!! 🥺🥺🥺
Azgar K.2 hours
Shameless..!!
Ali S.2 hours
Isn’t this the finance minister??? Why is she asking vote for a state government ??? I mean... why doesn’t the MLA of BJP and Nitishkumar show their work and ask for votes... Why do they need these big promises??? It simple for Nitish Kumar to show of his 15 years of work and ask the people to vote.
Sahiba K.2 hours
Mad lady. Bihar ko free and rest. Losers
Zainullah C.2 hours
😂
Nafees M.2 hours
What a shame !
محمد س.2 hours
Kutai ki zaroorat Hai...
Archana R.2 hours
Shameless
Trilok M.2 hours
Jhandu Balm...