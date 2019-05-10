Did The Gandhis Use A Warship To Go On A Cruise?

In a new attack on Rajiv Gandhi, Narendra Modi accused the former PM of taking family on a beach holiday using a warship. 🏖🚢😎
713 comments
Deba S.06/08/2019 11:52
A stupid man with stupid talks
Jagmohan A.06/08/2019 08:34
The retired Navy officer got some good amount from Congress and Gandhi family to side with them and blame Modi .Now people of this country are not fool they are well educated and experienced about the working of Congress and Gandhi family .
Subodh A.06/07/2019 18:44
But junior officers are in agreement with modi. Many may have got the post for chamchagiri. Some are claiming it was official visit.
Gurvinder S.06/07/2019 18:13
Sir whom did public trusted it was modi jee ¬ the kuttas gandhi
Mahesh P.06/07/2019 16:39
💯 % Feku ka झूठ
Vijay K.06/07/2019 15:17
Bharat ki rajniti last stage pe aa gayi he Bhagvan aise politicians ko sad budhi de
Pravin O.06/07/2019 08:41
Sponsored video 😂😂
Dinesh K.06/07/2019 08:05
Aisa jooth failane waala PM pehli baar dekha.
Dillip D.06/07/2019 07:45
Mr modi chhhuta
H S.06/07/2019 07:22
M c chutiya brut India anti indian vemon s
Ramnik S.06/07/2019 07:03
A commie Fraud
Sanjay S.06/07/2019 04:33
Chi bjp Chi
Ashirwad R.06/07/2019 02:45
Rajiv Gandhi yesa Kiya hey.
Mohd Z.06/06/2019 17:08
Jhoot bolne ki machine hai bjp
Stanton E.06/06/2019 07:32
Bare face liar to the core, every fox smells it's own hole.
Khalilur R.06/06/2019 02:43
Feku jumlebaj
Vishwanath J.06/05/2019 21:15
Yes jay hind jay jay hind
Tashi D.06/05/2019 19:16
Sad state of affairs, a PM of a nation digging skeletons out of the grave of ex PM of the same nation for his own survival ?
Jayanta K.06/05/2019 14:25
3rd Class Speech
Udbhash M.06/05/2019 14:17
Ganda admi ganda bichaar ganda soch. Khali badnaam karna khud ke peeche safe paap laage hue hai aur dusre ko badnaam karts hai.evm machine polarisation, jhut, makkari, jumlebaji, notebandi latrinbandi karke khub garibo ko loot hai aur loot ka rupya apne upar phool fikwaya hai. Phool fenkkar logo ko fool banaya hai. Kuch kaam aata nahi BA's des bides ghum na. Aur Gandhi family ko gali dena. Riot karwana.