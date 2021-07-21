back
Did The Indian Govt Buy Pegasus Spyware Or Not?
Almost two years apart, new IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and his predecessor Ravi Shankar Prasad were on the same page when it came to one key question...
21/07/2021 4:27 PM
- 158.6K
- 2.1K
- 125
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
115 comments
Sushil D.3 days
Petrol diesel issue and Pegasus can't be coincidence
Haznin K.3 days
Remote surveillance?
Stanley N.4 days
Just think of it as the opposition have won 2024. and Mamata defeating Modi from Vanaras 😂
Samarasam C.5 days
Liers never tell truth
Jayasankar S.6 days
Not answering directly to the questions, instead of fooling the public..
Prajeesh K.6 days
Please here... what neo Nazi telling " indian democracy " !!!!!!
Venkatesh K.6 days
No governance, no ethics, no responsibility it is BJP government
Wilna E.6 days
month to every individual God almighty bless this month with lot of opportunity and good account manager like mine that I have here that has changed my life and my family what a lovely angel not those who promise to help and the end of the day they we run with our hard earn money..Bless be to God that I have a saving grace as my believing account manager that's why I'm here to share my belief testimony today please all those that out there that have lost in one way or the other please reach out to my account manager this day and share your thoughts also.... 👇👇Abk
Chayan M.6 days
আমার ফোনেও কেউ একটা পেগ লাগিয়ে দিয়েছে আমি ১০০% সিয়র 😝😝😝😝😝😝ফোন থেকে খালি মালের গন্ধ বেরোচ্ছে। মাল খাইনা বলে আমার ফোনে পেগ লাগানো ,, একবার জানতে পারি, তার পর আমি ও পেগাসাস লাগিয়ে দেবো 😂🤣
Sandeep S.6 days
day by day modi is proving hindu is only born to be slaves because they dont have sense to understand politics
Sachin M.6 days
ह्यांची फित्रत आहे बायको वर पण संशय घ्यायची कारण कावीळ झालेल्या जग पिवळ दिसत म्हणे bjp च तसच आहे 😂
Gyaneshwar Y.6 days
Ye kaam to ek no ka kiya h govt ne...Desh m bhut se ghun h phle unpr karwahi krni pdegi
Akash J.6 days
Shameless Sannghi scums
Ben Jackson6 days
Congratulations to those who found my last post useful. Believe it or leave it !! Solve your financial problems, stop living paycheck to paycheck, come and earn money from home ... Stay at home and earn online, get $ 5,800 within 48 hours. (1) No direction required (2) No hidden fees (3) No fraud For info : Inbox Me On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Sucharan M.6 days
How shameless reply by both ministers for spying on opposition, journalists, public figures rather using spyware on terrorists. Using public huge sum of public money for Bhrashtachari, Bhesheram, jumla party -BJP.
Adejoke A.7 days
Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later. I advised everyone to trade with Mr Abbaty Abk company platform and be happy later, her is a legit and trusted account manager, you won't regret contacting him ... 👇👇� Abk
Shreyasi G.7 days
This issue is made to divert petrol diesel price hike and other important issues of common people.
Parminder K.7 days
https://fb.watch/v/2q2lq09XI/
Jayent S.7 days
Do hell with this Pegasus .... Public is dying with lot more other issues we are not interested in any party's secrecy ... What about petrol price, market price and every thing
Narendra N.7 days
Only brut follower will believe in that propaganda of imaginary snooping by nso without any proof as said by amensty