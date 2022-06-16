Did the UP Police assault protestors?
A BJP MLA tweeted a video of alleged police brutality and the internet was not happy. 👀 ⚠️: Visuals can cause distress
Neeraj Bawana: the "Dawood of Delhi"
He idolised Dawood Ibrahim, was charged with murder and extortion, and in 2022, he pledged to avenge Sidhu Moosewala's death.
Lawrence Bishnoi's life of crime
How a student union leader became a nefarious gangster... this is the story of Lawrence Bishnoi.
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: What to know as the trial ends
It's the trial that's taken over the internet for the last six weeks. As it ends, here's everything to know about the Johnny Depp defamation case against Amber Heard ...
The Rise And Fall Of Wrestler Sushil Kumar
He is India's most decorated wrestler, an Olympian and Padma Shri awardee who is now facing murder charges. This is his story.
Daughter of vegetable vendors becomes a judge
“Her wish is to study, so we’ll let her study a lot.” Not every daughter gets this kind of support from her parents… but this daughter of vegetable vendors in Indore did. And she is now a civil judge. 👩🏽⚖️
Sri Lanka crisis: Army patrolling streets... shoot-at-sight orders
The government ordered security forces to open fire on anyone vandalising public property or causing harm to life. These five gut-wrenching visuals capture Sri Lanka’s worst economic crisis since 1948.
Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Same incidents, different accounts
Amber Heard: "He just kicked me. In the back." Johnny Depp: "I never struck a woman in my life." As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lock horns in court, netizens both in India and around the world, already seem to have the verdict out on the drama-like court battle between the Hollywood stars. Some key moments here. 👉🏽
When a judge pulled up lawyers fighting for custody
"You don't know what your client does?" Here's how the Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court schooled two lawyers arguing over a custody battle...
Meet The Leader of India's Oppressed
He drafted the Indian constitution, championed Dalit and women's rights, and remains a beacon for India's minorities. Today, he would have been 128 years old. 🤓✍️💪
The truth behind Kejriwal’s claim
Kejriwal blames Centre for not doing enough for Kashmiri Pandits, is he right?