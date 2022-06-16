Did the UP Police assault protestors?

Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard: Same incidents, different accounts

Amber Heard: "He just kicked me. In the back." Johnny Depp: "I never struck a woman in my life." As Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lock horns in court, netizens both in India and around the world, already seem to have the verdict out on the drama-like court battle between the Hollywood stars. Some key moments here. 👉🏽