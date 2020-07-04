Did Trump Boss Modi Into Exporting Malaria Drug?
Guys don't be shocked or paniced. Please check the international news you'll get different and real news on this issue.
He is absolutely dng right and great work for his own country !!! Since US has been in disaster and whatever best he can do for his country he is dng right !! Maybe not prsentable while taking the help but who cares once you are more concern for your own country !!
US sense of humour... harmless.
Political and media whores will try to do whatever u they can to sell this 🤣😂🤣
Retaliation is just another word of begging
D Trump never thought Modi as a fren, thts Y such Retalite word is using but unfortunately Modi still thinking as a fren bcoz he dint understand yet d meaning of retaliate,,,haa haa very shameful
Lol.. hehe
Hahaha good
Whipped
Social Media making fun of PM Modi ,but idiot is Mr Trump here...
India spent 100cr on Namaste Trump and you get this in return. Such a Dolan Trump
Trump Bhakton ki Gaaand bhi maarega aur Gaand marne ka bhada bhi leke Jaiga inse😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣"Chutmaarika Trump".
hahha this guy dont want anything to be shipped in from china(except his maga hats)he dont want to ship masks and hand sanitizers and shit to canada. NOW HES THREATENING THaT HE'S GOING TO RETALIATE ON INDIA IF WE DON'T GIVE THEM THE TOY HE WANTS🤣🤣🤣. what kind orange is this guy??
International Behavioural Protocal never be applied by giving words to any country by speaking the words like "Retaliate"...
Retaliate word clearly denotes for the ultimatum or threaten not meant for a request...
Trump must apologize for his behavior and give up his word "Retaliate... "
If India said no then he can speak what ever he want, some times trump sounds like gangster not President.
https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/in-modi-s-hydroxychloroquine-export-order-a-covid-19-message-to-the-world/story-ySR32J4ccmcnhrCzARv3jI.html
Shit he speaks
But why N95 3M export ban USA government
Poor guys... You could not even interpret what he said.. Nothing wrong in retailiating if we dont supply and what they need the most to survive.. And anyways this retaliation of trump would be in terms of trade and not guns.. so shut the F... up. And provide us genuine unbiased content
Thats in our culture why never say no for those who need n seek for help.
🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕
