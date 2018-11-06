back

Did You Know Indira Gandhi Spoke Flawless French?

Little-seen video from 1969 shows former prime minister Indira Gandhi speaking fluent French.

11/06/2018 1:30 AM
  • 1.2m
  • 1.3k

960 comments

  • Anand K.
    12/08/2019 18:28

    ఇందిరమ్మ గారు

  • Nina K.
    11/18/2019 03:22

    वाउ beautiful

  • Sunita N.
    11/16/2019 18:15

    Simply fab. All languages are beautiful. Indira Gandhi spoke fab Hindi as well. I am sure she would have known a little bit of sanskrit

  • Sriram K.
    11/09/2019 13:33

    If not for operation Blue star she will be alive today!

  • Virendra S.
    11/07/2019 10:38

    इस लौह महिला की यह खूबी तो मुझे भी पता नहीं थी। बहुमुखी प्रतिभा की धनी तो थीं ही।

  • Nilay M.
    10/07/2019 17:54

    wow...khub rare

  • Adnan S.
    08/31/2019 19:36

    and the current PM can't understand or speak English.. that's the difference

  • Aditya S.
    08/30/2019 16:59

    The accent is also on point.

  • Navneet R.
    06/10/2019 04:59

    written script

  • Janeesha Y.
    05/20/2019 14:23

    She is an iron lady who was well educated as well as fluent in many languages...really an elegant woman...she had the real stuff in her unlike todays PM whose just a cartoon followed by many cartoons.. Just show off.. 🤗

  • Himanshu L.
    05/19/2019 13:11

    She was the one who started Rafael Scam! 🤣

  • Jagruti K.
    05/18/2019 22:00

    yep :)

  • Akashdeep B.
    05/18/2019 21:49

    but Joey spoke better french right? Ble dela blu de Blu bla ble

  • Amar K.
    05/18/2019 04:30

    Iron Lady 'coz Powerful people comes from powerful places.

  • Samarth J.
    05/17/2019 16:36

    What is she looking down???

  • Mubashir R.
    05/11/2019 08:26

    Good

  • Feby F.
    05/02/2019 19:45

    Wow..

  • Beulah R.
    04/28/2019 13:56

    She was awesome....

  • Sharon G.
    04/26/2019 10:01

    so impressed with her French

  • Sharon G.
    04/26/2019 09:59

    not bad eh we indians speak decent French also 😀