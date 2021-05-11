back
Didi Excoriates BJP In New West Bengal Assembly
"By winning Bengal, we saved India," said Mamata Banerjee, in the maiden Assembly speech that kickstarted her third term as Chief Minister.
11/05/2021 4:27 PM
- 152.4K
- 5.6K
- 325
- 5:49
Finding Owaisi: The Political Hotshot From Hyderabad
- 3:44
Imran Khan's Latest Statement On India: The Highlights
- 3:56
Didi Excoriates BJP In New West Bengal Assembly
- 2:27
Tejasvi Surya Grilled At Bed Scam Presser
- 3:12
VP Harris On The American Covid Help To India
- 4:07
The Father Who Died Waiting For His Daughter
299 comments
Kiran R.5 hours
Haha 🤣🤣🤣
Bijoy R.5 hours
Where Mamat Banerjee has said "God Bless" ?? She refered the name of ** Not "God Bless" please listen carefully before posting anything (01:34) 😢😢
S K.7 hours
Not Eligible for CM of WB on Morality.SHE is favouring only one Community.Which is not permissible underr the Constitution (Secular).
Riyaz G.7 hours
One sensible ,bold lady CM maaa i love you .
Mominur N.9 hours
Congratulations Didi, I'm proud of you. Thank you.
Macco M.12 hours
Bengal tigress Mamta Banerjee Zindabad
Sanjay G.13 hours
https://youtu.be/WzKgTdYaD-Y Central vista. Stopped !!
Suzana Z.13 hours
She's right. Bengal has saved a part of India. Hope other states will follow suit. Let India remainded United in its diversity. We want a govt that will treat everyone equally and feel safe.
Sarvesh S.14 hours
Very true
Sur S.14 hours
What I do not get is , why are people from different states so worried about Bengal politics these days ? We meet at the Parliament where state heads exchange their opinions, but other than that, other states do not have to meddle in Bengali affairs. Bengal knows very well,whom to vote for, and that has been established. You think all bengalis are fools ? And for Heaven's sake, stop suffixing "Begum" after the hon'ble CM's name. She is a lady above everything else !! You don't call an unmarried lady "bhabhi" or "begum". God knows where you get these sick ideas from.
Sebastian D.14 hours
OYE Gandu how did you save India by winning in Bengal? You are no different from the Chutiyas in BJP.
Mayur V.14 hours
I don't know whether TMC is good party or not, but I am 100% sure it is far far far far better than BJP... Huge respect for Didi....
Kurban A.15 hours
Many of friends wrote ugly lines to DIDI became CM after loosing election. Our system, sambidhan, law gives power her to be. So first protest to change the rules which u people can't. Truth is her party gain majority. Don't blame, go and win election for change. Finally TMC in power of Bengal and Didi is CM.
Neizar T.17 hours
Electrifying speech ...
Rathindra N.19 hours
Mamata Begum Eid Mubaraq 🙏🏻
Anushka S.19 hours
Stupid woman
Hamza K.a day
Great speech Sister You are a real Lion for the HUMINITY
Paul D.a day
Great...
Sirshendu M.a day
You're trying to break Bharat..but the real bengali people are getting ready to respond. Tough days are coming for you. We will fight till our last breath.
Arthur M.a day
Hats off to you Madam. They both visited 40 times but Result 0.You see that state share GST is deducted and sent.why should states beg for there legitimate share.Join with other CMs and change the Law.