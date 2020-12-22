back
Didi’s Christmas Barb On BJP
"Why will Jesus Christ’s birthday not be declared as a national holiday?" The West Bengal CM claimed that the BJP removed Christmas as a national holiday, and she wanted answers.
22/12/2020 11:23 AM
- 30K
- 857
- 83
72 comments
Ajay K.14 minutes
She is liar liar, Christmas is celebrated all over India without prejudice ...
Gracian D.15 minutes
Modi n Amit r two bastards who sell their own mother for politics...
Iyswarya L.16 minutes
No holiday for Christmas..🙄
Flintoof M.26 minutes
please show us your valuable inputs here about Didi
Jack M.26 minutes
God bless you CM mam
Raghav S.30 minutes
People still listen to this thug?
Nandu40 minutes
Didi You remember saraswati pooja and durga puja days? We will never forget
Farida R.an hour
People from all religions should be able to have a holiday for celebration
Murter K.an hour
Great leader
Saikat D.an hour
just do one thing, take all gods and goddesses and messengers and great men of all religions and just declare the entire year off. why work?
Thomas C.an hour
Ever since Christmas day was declared as "good governance day " Indian government deteriorated in its governance, and we are made to look with jealousy at Bangladesh.
Gurbachan S.an hour
Unite with bjp and save the nation
Gurbachan S.an hour
Shut the fuckup you bitch
Anurag P.2 hours
Abe laude Sarkari dafar band hota hai us din
Dileep K.2 hours
This lady represent only Bengal. She is not pan Indian yet.
Nelson A.2 hours
So what is the difference between Gazatted holiday and government holiday?? Why are banks closed and govt offices closed on these holidays??
Karthik P.2 hours
What for, to get rice bag votes. This is sickularism in India.
Sally F.2 hours
Why Modi is to Christian countries and muslims countries? He going to beg and hug to show that he loves them " but anyone who believes him is a fool. He and Shah destroyed our beautiful country we all were so United now the demons are come to split and divide the country " dear Indian people beware they will make a disaster
Jose A.2 hours
Question here is FOR secularism Or AGAINST.
Jefry S.2 hours
Sorry for the Chirstian the country is run by the Swamis