Didi’s Christmas Barb On BJP

"Why will Jesus Christ’s birthday not be declared as a national holiday?" The West Bengal CM claimed that the BJP removed Christmas as a national holiday, and she wanted answers.

22/12/2020 11:23 AM
  • 30K
  • 83

72 comments

  • Ajay K.
    14 minutes

    She is liar liar, Christmas is celebrated all over India without prejudice ...

  • Gracian D.
    15 minutes

    Modi n Amit r two bastards who sell their own mother for politics...

  • Iyswarya L.
    16 minutes

    No holiday for Christmas..🙄

  • Flintoof M.
    26 minutes

    please show us your valuable inputs here about Didi

  • Jack M.
    26 minutes

    God bless you CM mam

  • Raghav S.
    30 minutes

    People still listen to this thug?

  • Nandu
    40 minutes

    Didi You remember saraswati pooja and durga puja days? We will never forget

  • Farida R.
    an hour

    People from all religions should be able to have a holiday for celebration

  • Murter K.
    an hour

    Great leader

  • Saikat D.
    an hour

    just do one thing, take all gods and goddesses and messengers and great men of all religions and just declare the entire year off. why work?

  • Thomas C.
    an hour

    Ever since Christmas day was declared as "good governance day " Indian government deteriorated in its governance, and we are made to look with jealousy at Bangladesh.

  • Gurbachan S.
    an hour

    Unite with bjp and save the nation

  • Gurbachan S.
    an hour

    Shut the fuckup you bitch

  • Anurag P.
    2 hours

    Abe laude Sarkari dafar band hota hai us din

  • Dileep K.
    2 hours

    This lady represent only Bengal. She is not pan Indian yet.

  • Nelson A.
    2 hours

    So what is the difference between Gazatted holiday and government holiday?? Why are banks closed and govt offices closed on these holidays??

  • Karthik P.
    2 hours

    What for, to get rice bag votes. This is sickularism in India.

  • Sally F.
    2 hours

    Why Modi is to Christian countries and muslims countries? He going to beg and hug to show that he loves them " but anyone who believes him is a fool. He and Shah destroyed our beautiful country we all were so United now the demons are come to split and divide the country " dear Indian people beware they will make a disaster

  • Jose A.
    2 hours

    Question here is FOR secularism Or AGAINST.

  • Jefry S.
    2 hours

    Sorry for the Chirstian the country is run by the Swamis

