Didi Takes On 2021 Elections Guns Blazing

Mamata promises Bengal free rations for life in her fevered campaign for 2021.

07/22/2020 3:27 PM
172 comments

  • Sreyashi R.
    2 hours

    Jhooth pe jhooth....jhooth pe jhooth....jhooth pe jhooth....khali Boro Boro batela....

  • Sha A.
    21 hours

    Who will substitute her ???? Dilip ghosh or feku😅🤣 ??? We Bengalis know well which button to press on evm 😊😊 We Bengalis want CM who at least prefer medicines over gomutro

  • Sunil R.
    21 hours

    The most corrupt and lady of this universe

  • Santanu D.
    2 days

    Brainless women ever seen in my life.

  • Gurdeep S.
    2 days

    Everything will b free ...sounds great but from when

  • Ajay R.
    2 days

    Wb Let mamta be there She is a lady of spine Dont let any moron chaap sanghiiii ruins wb

  • Shanthi N.
    2 days

    Who’s paying for all this??

  • Adhikary S.
    2 days

    Free te chal chor paben Free te death paben Free te corporation paben Free free free

  • Agarwal A.
    2 days

    Didi muja Ration nahi mila ..... 😂😂😂 Ration Ha isliya nahi mila

  • Agarwal A.
    2 days

    Free Free Free ....😂😂😂 Free Ration Free School Fee Free Medical 😂😂😂

  • Sparsh S.
    2 days

    Why the fuck is she not wearing the mask ? 🤔 now !h

  • Pujan R.
    2 days

    Bhakt find employment of Duval engine sarkar

  • Jayprakash Y.
    2 days

    She only lectures.

  • Uttam D.
    2 days

    West Bengal population 9.3cr

  • Uttam D.
    2 days

    দশ বছর পর আপনার মনে পড়লো

  • Nihar S.
    2 days

    2nd Nonsense Video I am watching after I have joined...Stop share this political Shitty person's Shitty speech...

  • Nihar S.
    2 days

    The last time you got elected.. School Service EXam stop.. First time you elected different industry Stop...Now You will be again..🙄🙄 Only one thing I want you to Show bengal....Start the Government exams for job that your government Paralyze....

  • Pawan C.
    2 days

    But won’t reach us

  • Amit S.
    2 days

    Wahh... bewakoof aurat

  • Elena E.
    2 days

    Muslimata is crazy. But fortunately, nothing lasts forever. No dictator has become immortal.