22 Years Since India's Historic Nuclear Test
Didi Takes On 2021 Elections Guns Blazing
Indian Families Separated by Trump’s Work Visa Suspension
Vajpayee’s Story About A Nehru Portrait
Heartbreaking Photographs Emerge From Sopore In Kashmir
India's Role In The Tibet-China Tussle
Jhooth pe jhooth....jhooth pe jhooth....jhooth pe jhooth....khali Boro Boro batela....
Who will substitute her ???? Dilip ghosh or feku😅🤣 ??? We Bengalis know well which button to press on evm 😊😊
We Bengalis want CM who at least prefer medicines over gomutro
The most corrupt and lady of this universe
Brainless women ever seen in my life.
Everything will b free ...sounds great but from when
Wb Let mamta be there
She is a lady of spine
Dont let any moron chaap sanghiiii ruins wb
Who’s paying for all this??
Free te chal chor paben
Free te death paben
Free te corporation paben
Free free free
Didi muja Ration nahi mila ..... 😂😂😂 Ration Ha isliya nahi mila
Free Free Free ....😂😂😂 Free Ration Free School Fee Free Medical 😂😂😂
Why the fuck is she not wearing the mask ? 🤔 now !h
Bhakt find employment of Duval engine sarkar
She only lectures.
West Bengal population 9.3cr
দশ বছর পর আপনার মনে পড়লো
2nd Nonsense Video I am watching after I have joined...Stop share this political Shitty person's Shitty speech...
The last time you got elected.. School Service EXam stop.. First time you elected different industry Stop...Now You will be again..🙄🙄 Only one thing I want you to Show bengal....Start the Government exams for job that your government Paralyze....
But won’t reach us
Wahh... bewakoof aurat
Muslimata is crazy. But fortunately, nothing lasts forever. No dictator has become immortal.
172 comments
Sreyashi R.2 hours
Jhooth pe jhooth....jhooth pe jhooth....jhooth pe jhooth....khali Boro Boro batela....
Sha A.21 hours
Who will substitute her ???? Dilip ghosh or feku😅🤣 ??? We Bengalis know well which button to press on evm 😊😊 We Bengalis want CM who at least prefer medicines over gomutro
Sunil R.21 hours
The most corrupt and lady of this universe
Santanu D.2 days
Brainless women ever seen in my life.
Gurdeep S.2 days
Everything will b free ...sounds great but from when
Ajay R.2 days
Wb Let mamta be there She is a lady of spine Dont let any moron chaap sanghiiii ruins wb
Shanthi N.2 days
Who’s paying for all this??
Adhikary S.2 days
Free te chal chor paben Free te death paben Free te corporation paben Free free free
Agarwal A.2 days
Didi muja Ration nahi mila ..... 😂😂😂 Ration Ha isliya nahi mila
Agarwal A.2 days
Free Free Free ....😂😂😂 Free Ration Free School Fee Free Medical 😂😂😂
Sparsh S.2 days
Why the fuck is she not wearing the mask ? 🤔 now !h
Pujan R.2 days
Bhakt find employment of Duval engine sarkar
Jayprakash Y.2 days
She only lectures.
Uttam D.2 days
West Bengal population 9.3cr
Uttam D.2 days
দশ বছর পর আপনার মনে পড়লো
Nihar S.2 days
2nd Nonsense Video I am watching after I have joined...Stop share this political Shitty person's Shitty speech...
Nihar S.2 days
The last time you got elected.. School Service EXam stop.. First time you elected different industry Stop...Now You will be again..🙄🙄 Only one thing I want you to Show bengal....Start the Government exams for job that your government Paralyze....
Pawan C.2 days
But won’t reach us
Amit S.2 days
Wahh... bewakoof aurat
Elena E.2 days
Muslimata is crazy. But fortunately, nothing lasts forever. No dictator has become immortal.