Didn’t Become MP To Clean Toilets: Pragya Thakur

When Bhopal MP Pragya Singh Thakur raised a stink over a sanitation complaint, the party took note. 🚽

07/23/2019 2:57 PM
Politics

383 comments

  • Poonam D.
    09/03/2019 05:31

    Never mind what she has to say, the minute she opens her laddu gobbing mouth it sounds stupid. However this was a great opportunity to see just how real the PM mr Modi is. No nonsense and getting in there amongst the little people of anonymous towns and bringing respect and credit to what everyday poor Indians do CLEAN THE STREETs!! We do it in the West too why shouldnt ordinary Indians or politicians do the same?

  • Manmeet K.
    08/24/2019 02:42

    Chutiya aurat

  • Mohammed I.
    08/20/2019 11:08

    Inka kaam imandari se bomb blast karna hai...🤣🤣

  • Shaik K.
    08/20/2019 08:31

    THA LONGA

  • Naushad A.
    08/20/2019 07:23

    Aap log danga karane k liye bane Jo kam karrhe

  • Hoshikhiung T.
    08/20/2019 06:06

    I don't know but our country has the most idiots leaders .

  • Saeeyad M.
    08/20/2019 04:44

    Atankawadi ghosit hai bail par bhar hai

  • Afroj
    08/20/2019 04:33

    Jo kam k liye bnai gai he o kam o kregi puri imandari se Hate failane ka kam bakhubi kregi...

  • Pandit P.
    08/20/2019 03:32

    ईब के तेर सिंग नीकल गे

  • Bulbul B.
    08/20/2019 02:57

    प्रज्ञा ठाकुर जनता के लिए नही चुनी गई ह वह टी कुर्सी पर बैठ कर सुख भोगने के लिए सांसद बनी हैं खुद के बयान साली आतंकी

  • Nitin G.
    08/20/2019 02:08

    🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

  • Sankha D.
    08/19/2019 20:40

    Nikalo bdsk o.

  • Javed I.
    08/19/2019 18:20

    Atleast she z honest dt she has been chosen for a reason

  • Jaspinder S.
    08/19/2019 15:56

    Shameless

  • Jayram K.
    08/19/2019 15:29

    Bilkul sahi kah rahi hai Saph karne ke liye SC obc hai na

  • Tanbir A.
    08/19/2019 11:18

    To.tu.vharat.ko.landon.banadegi.thahur

  • Karan S.
    08/19/2019 10:12

    But first its a he or a she?

  • Faraz G.
    08/19/2019 10:09

    Bhakt kaha h Kyu chip jate ho Aesi post ko bhi condemn karo

  • Himangshu D.
    08/19/2019 10:05

    Gadho ko baap banaoge toh aisa hi hogaa... Inko toh gaai ke upar haat ghumane do

  • Soumik G.
    08/19/2019 09:59

    Brut is a good platform for urban naxals....