Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More

Digvijaya and Jyotiraditya walked into a barb...

08/25/2020 2:57 PM
  • 86.3k
  • 25

25 comments

  • Dinesh S.
    2 days

    Joker party BJP in india

  • Asif P.
    4 days

    Just for money

  • Hcgulati G.
    5 days

    He tops in every thing.

  • Victor M.
    5 days

    2024 rest the case. Oblivion

  • Ranadeep M.
    6 days

    Scindia did a big mistake... his political career could get end after 2024 general elections

  • Kanwal J.
    6 days

    Vibhishan became sacred after he joined Sh Ram and Scindia became lovable after he joined BJP

  • Raju S.
    7 days

    राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बंनेगा जो हक़दार हे ओ बनेगा

  • Niraj P.
    7 days

    Digvijay is jaichand, disgraceful & disgusting.

  • Deny R.
    7 days

    Scindia is kind of corrupted pussy that will look for capitals and power.

  • Neeraj M.
    08/26/2020 17:15

    Ho Halla Rubbish

  • Andra M.
    08/26/2020 06:48

    You remind me of 🐷 trump.f

  • Tapash P.
    08/26/2020 05:25

    congress ne lia bhi hai bahut kuch...

  • Debu D.
    08/26/2020 04:41

    JHUTA PARTY NO JOIN KRKE KOYEE KVI SAACH NHO BOLE ! BINA LALAACH UPMUKSHMATRI POD CHHODKE AOUR CONGRESS STATE PRESIDED CHHODKE KION GAYE HO ?? WOHAN AAB " MAHARAJ " TOH NHI HO AABTK!! SIRF DIRTY NETAYO KO AADESH MOTABEK CHAL RAH HA NA !!

  • Brian L.
    08/26/2020 04:16

    Digvijay-ji thank God u don't need Viagra for the performance of your tongue!! You've been talking shit all these years and continue to do so even now!

  • Lower H.
    08/25/2020 19:31

    सिंधिया is aiming for CM seat of Delhi 😅

  • Inquisitiv I.
    08/25/2020 17:51

    Dy CM ja "Taaj" ?...these people see it as an kingdom but actually it is a responsibility.

  • Fernandes K.
    08/25/2020 17:39

    Our MLA's and other political leaders are just like us. Corrupt, double minded, unreliable and irresponsible. Don't blame the politicians, blame yourself... because you failed to be honest.

  • Tushar G.
    08/25/2020 17:30

    Our political parties’ and our leaders’... we as citizens hang our heads in SHAME at the example you all set for us

  • Dhananjoy D.
    08/25/2020 16:26

    Is this the Sample of Democracy of Khangrez for the last 72 yrs?😥🐨👹😏 Shame. Your mouth is Stinking Diggy ji.🐷

  • Umesh V.
    08/25/2020 15:54

    सब मादर&द हैं साले

