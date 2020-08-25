Digvijaya Vs. Jyotiraditya On Greed & More

India's Fiercest Force Of Nature
Right Back To Frontlines After Covid
Dombivali & The Rahane Doppelganger
APJ Abdul Kalam's Formula For Knowledge
A Mental Health Plea For India's Parents
Ambulance Delivers Live Organs In Exceptional Time
Joker party BJP in india
Just for money
He tops in every thing.
2024 rest the case. Oblivion
Scindia did a big mistake... his political career could get end after 2024 general elections
Vibhishan became sacred after he joined Sh Ram and Scindia became lovable after he joined BJP
राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बंनेगा जो हक़दार हे ओ बनेगा
Digvijay is jaichand, disgraceful & disgusting.
Scindia is kind of corrupted pussy that will look for capitals and power.
Ho Halla Rubbish
You remind me of 🐷 trump.f
congress ne lia bhi hai bahut kuch...
JHUTA PARTY NO JOIN KRKE KOYEE KVI SAACH NHO BOLE !
BINA LALAACH UPMUKSHMATRI POD CHHODKE AOUR CONGRESS STATE PRESIDED CHHODKE KION GAYE HO ??
WOHAN AAB " MAHARAJ " TOH NHI HO AABTK!!
SIRF DIRTY NETAYO KO AADESH MOTABEK CHAL RAH HA NA !!
Digvijay-ji thank God u don't need Viagra for the performance of your tongue!! You've been talking shit all these years and continue to do so even now!
सिंधिया is aiming for CM seat of Delhi 😅
Dy CM ja "Taaj" ?...these people see it as an kingdom but actually it is a responsibility.
Our MLA's and other political leaders are just like us. Corrupt, double minded, unreliable and irresponsible.
Don't blame the politicians, blame yourself... because you failed to be honest.
Our political parties’ and our leaders’... we as citizens hang our heads in SHAME at the example you all set for us
Is this the Sample of Democracy of Khangrez for the last 72 yrs?😥🐨👹😏 Shame. Your mouth is Stinking Diggy ji.🐷
सब मादर&द हैं साले
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
25 comments
Dinesh S.2 days
Joker party BJP in india
Asif P.4 days
Just for money
Hcgulati G.5 days
He tops in every thing.
Victor M.5 days
2024 rest the case. Oblivion
Ranadeep M.6 days
Scindia did a big mistake... his political career could get end after 2024 general elections
Kanwal J.6 days
Vibhishan became sacred after he joined Sh Ram and Scindia became lovable after he joined BJP
Raju S.7 days
राजा का बेटा राजा नहीं बंनेगा जो हक़दार हे ओ बनेगा
Niraj P.7 days
Digvijay is jaichand, disgraceful & disgusting.
Deny R.7 days
Scindia is kind of corrupted pussy that will look for capitals and power.
Neeraj M.08/26/2020 17:15
Ho Halla Rubbish
Andra M.08/26/2020 06:48
You remind me of 🐷 trump.f
Tapash P.08/26/2020 05:25
congress ne lia bhi hai bahut kuch...
Debu D.08/26/2020 04:41
JHUTA PARTY NO JOIN KRKE KOYEE KVI SAACH NHO BOLE ! BINA LALAACH UPMUKSHMATRI POD CHHODKE AOUR CONGRESS STATE PRESIDED CHHODKE KION GAYE HO ?? WOHAN AAB " MAHARAJ " TOH NHI HO AABTK!! SIRF DIRTY NETAYO KO AADESH MOTABEK CHAL RAH HA NA !!
Brian L.08/26/2020 04:16
Digvijay-ji thank God u don't need Viagra for the performance of your tongue!! You've been talking shit all these years and continue to do so even now!
Lower H.08/25/2020 19:31
सिंधिया is aiming for CM seat of Delhi 😅
Inquisitiv I.08/25/2020 17:51
Dy CM ja "Taaj" ?...these people see it as an kingdom but actually it is a responsibility.
Fernandes K.08/25/2020 17:39
Our MLA's and other political leaders are just like us. Corrupt, double minded, unreliable and irresponsible. Don't blame the politicians, blame yourself... because you failed to be honest.
Tushar G.08/25/2020 17:30
Our political parties’ and our leaders’... we as citizens hang our heads in SHAME at the example you all set for us
Dhananjoy D.08/25/2020 16:26
Is this the Sample of Democracy of Khangrez for the last 72 yrs?😥🐨👹😏 Shame. Your mouth is Stinking Diggy ji.🐷
Umesh V.08/25/2020 15:54
सब मादर&द हैं साले