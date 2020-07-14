back
Distressing Details On Tuticorin Custodial Deaths
“This treatment cannot be meted out even to serial killers.” Social media posts, such as this one by RJ Suchitra, helped draw India’s attention to the custodial deaths of father and son, P Jayaraj and J Bennicks, in small-town Tuticorin.
06/29/2020 12:44 PMupdated: 06/29/2020 4:35 PM
1055 comments
Candy M.2 days
Brutal. Lower than animal creatures. Demonic.
Shirley K.3 days
This is the worst case of brutality I have ever heard of. Thank you Brut India. Shared.
Princess M.6 days
How can one human be so so cruel to another ... r this people human ... covid 19 came along :( to remind us that we r humans being yet this people were treated so brutally. People should realize at the end of the day everyone is struggling to put food on the table :(
Fatima G.07/14/2020 05:01
Police brutality, murderers???
Thapa K.07/13/2020 20:27
These two should get justice. It's brutal
Jayden P.07/13/2020 10:11
Find these mother fuckers, and put them to death, if you wont then send them to Iraq where my friends and I will be waiting, don't bother with return tickets, they won't be needed for them
Birgitte T.07/13/2020 04:39
😡😡😡😡😡😭😭😭😭😭🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮👎👎👎👎👎
Seolall B.07/12/2020 20:16
These are monsters. Killers. They are not to be in the law enforcement. They need to be replaced from to to bottom. They should be put in jail.
Valerie K.07/12/2020 16:27
😡 😪 😡 😢
Mostaque A.07/12/2020 14:35
They’ve been transferred so they could do it again.
Jajnyaseni N.07/11/2020 17:49
lets share it more
Poonam P.07/11/2020 15:27
Oh god how can anyone do this ....where is our media ...
Moana P.07/11/2020 13:41
Is this the norm for LEO's to do in India?
Katrina C.07/11/2020 13:34
This is horrific to listen to let alone realise that these police men have not been charged or facing the death penalty !!!
Anju N.07/11/2020 13:08
Omg😢😢😢😢😢😢😢
Supriyo P.07/11/2020 11:45
Expose the faces
Shekhar J.07/11/2020 08:08
Those policemen involved shud be beaten in similar manner
Saakshi K.07/10/2020 19:29
No one deserves to be treated like this. What is wrong with people? How can one human do this to another?
Lokeshwari H.07/10/2020 14:53
Kindly make it clear to the purpose of there duties during the working hours . They are not in service to punish but to investigate the case . There their duty ends , there is court and other sources to reform , correct and punish if and only if proven guilty . Even goons and rowdies fill the place of a police is just a SORRY SORRY thing , hard very hard to digest . Public or a normal person who is taken to police station has to be given security and crime must not end up in another crime . 🙏🙏 May there soul rest in peace and the people behind there deaths be punished earliest possible as even public has to keep confidence and trust in police and law . Never should a police be so rude , let them know their limits .
Emma R.07/10/2020 13:58
Absolutely disgusting