back

Distribute Quran, Get Bail, Court Tells 19-Year-Old

She was arrested for posting an objectionable comment against a minority group. The condition set by the court for her bail made national headlines. Here’s why…

07/17/2019 2:54 PM
  • 355.2k
  • 391

And even more

  1. Lady Constable Thrashes Eve-Teaser Outside Kanpur School

  2. This Cop Went The Extra Mile To Ensure Safety of Women

  3. Meet India’s Youngest Judge

  4. A Chilling Case Of Kidnapping

  5. India’s Next CJI: Sharad Arvind Bobde

  6. Indian Historian Busts Myths About Kashmir

365 comments

  • Zain M.
    08/18/2019 04:51

    Es ki surat sai chinal dikri

  • Renben Y.
    08/18/2019 04:46

    Do stupid things, win stupid prizes.

  • Dwayne D.
    08/17/2019 17:02

    Whats exactly did she post.

  • Haseeb Q.
    08/17/2019 12:38

    Aiso ko desh ke bahar kar dena chahiye

  • James S.
    08/17/2019 05:02

    She is right

  • Faisal A.
    08/16/2019 19:02

    अच्छा हुआ इस ने बांटने से इंकार किया कारण उसे पाक लोग ही छूते है इस को क्या पता पाकीजगी क्या होती है अल्लाह अपने कलाम की लाज रखता है लोग सोचते इंसान कर रहा पर जो करता अल्लाह ही करता है वैसे इस छिपकली की posting भी नही थी इस ने सिर्फ share किया था

  • Gourav C.
    08/16/2019 16:09

    Well what remarks did she exactly make on the Muslim guy?

  • Indranil N.
    08/16/2019 13:14

    Gali gali may shor hay Pakistan haramkhor hay

  • Rits M.
    08/16/2019 05:25

    Par...Faltu me ungli karnahi kayko😂😂😂

  • Aboicha A.
    08/15/2019 14:31

    Sister ...i respect women more than man...Sister respect the religions ...and learn how to respect the religions ....dont show your ugly heart on social media ... We are one

  • Shrimanta R.
    08/15/2019 08:14

    Brainwashed child. 1st year college student, she will need to understand what humanity is first of all. Leave at all learning about securalism, harmony and diversity.

  • Divyansh V.
    08/15/2019 03:47

    Looking at islamic countries i think it is pretty obvious why everyone hate islam

  • Chandan K.
    08/15/2019 03:25

    Brave girl

  • Prem K.
    08/14/2019 17:07

    अबे बाइक चोर तबरेज को ऋचा से जोड़ रहा है हलाला की पैदाइस brutindia जब दूर गांव में बाइक चुराते हुए , लड़की छेड़ते हुए , बच्चा चुराते हुए , गाय चुराते हुए पकड़े जाओगे तो लिंच तो लोग करेगे ही और इससे मोदी तो दूर ट्रंप का मौसा भी नही बचा सकता तबरेज चोर मर गया अच्छा हुआ वरना आज बाइक चुरा रहा था कल देश मे फोड़ता

  • Bhaskar J.
    08/13/2019 15:51

    Brave girl. I appreciate your courage sister. May God bless you.

  • Vatsal S.
    08/12/2019 16:53

    Sohan Kotian bhai sambhalke 😂

  • Tushar V.
    08/12/2019 16:43

    Better would be to teach or assist a teacher in a govt school and learn language of love from kids

  • Gitz K.
    08/12/2019 13:13

    I thought Modi is not right for this country🤔 After watching this video, I believe he is doing a great job up there. You guys Agree?😏

  • Satish Y.
    08/12/2019 08:21

    I don't believe Because you know what, history of islaam?

  • Sandip U.
    08/11/2019 19:48

    we proud of her