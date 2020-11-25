back
Disturbing Video Of Village Head Assaulting Women Goes Viral
When some women gathered to protest a government building construction, this Azamgarh village head started raining blows on them.
25/11/2020 5:27 AM
26 comments
Sanjay P.12 hours
Bharat Mata ki Jai
Rao P.16 hours
Educated tribals are sleeping,I don't when they will woke up
Roosevelt S.a day
Frankly it's not about religion or community or politics or political parties it's a struggle between rotten mentality n the merits n demerits of development. Instead of reasoning just hammering a helpless woman by whoever he is in the way as shown in the video depicts an insanity n rotten mentality of dominance of women by man who positioned themselves as a kind of leaders
Andrew U.2 days
The only one thing matters is construction of buildings.It both destroys environment farm lands and biodiversity.Planting more trees with dense biodiversity should be the goal for any government.
Alisha C.2 days
What a disgrace
Malkeet S.2 days
अरे कुछ नहीं हुआ। यहां बीजेपी की सरकार है। याद है ना "बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ" 😊
Tushar D.2 days
It's wrong, to treat a woman in such way. This shows how high this village head thinks of himself. But before I go ahead with further cursing, first let me know the party to which this village head man has links to, if it's any party apart from BJP then I'll stop with first few lines and if it's BJP then I'll go ahead using my vocabulary like misogynist, tyranny, unscrupulous etc. So any information is welcome from dear readers.
Sonal A.2 days
Such Men aren't the real men..they are mentally retarded n need to be given shocks to bring them to senses
Frank E.2 days
Anil S.2 days
Coward man he should be severely punished
Marja-Liisa S.2 days
Terrible behaviour. If that mens want to be aggressive and fight they should do it with an other man, as the size of his own. Man, who hit woman and child is not man, he is moron. Big shame for India to have men’s like that so much there.
Venkataraman S.2 days
This not only problem they let other men to rape there daughter sister wife too
Meenakshi L.2 days
Shittttt i would have.......them
Sudhir S.2 days
What action taken by the Police or Govt ?
Faghir B.2 days
A man hitting a woman is NOT a man. Shame on them. What a disgrace
Parshant M.2 days
Rahul baba and Yadav party should visit the Yadav as he is in danger
Waheed B.2 days
Oh same here same there, what's the difference
Mohammad A.2 days
"Kuch thappad marein?" The guy was brutally thrashing women!!!
Rameez P.2 days
This is the real place for women in Hinduism, stop idol worship
Venkataraman S.2 days
Honour killing is more in muslims in india than hindus