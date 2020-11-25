back

Disturbing Video Of Village Head Assaulting Women Goes Viral

When some women gathered to protest a government building construction, this Azamgarh village head started raining blows on them.

25/11/2020 5:27 AM
  • 48.1K
  • 27

And even more

  1. 2:10

    This Farmer's Widow Ran For The Elections To Make a Point

  2. 3:51

    Viplove Thakur’s Seething Speech In Parliament #TBT

  3. 10:18

    Arundhati Roy: The Writer And Maverick

  4. 2:22

    Disturbing Video Of Village Head Assaulting Women Goes Viral

  5. 4:56

    “Pad Didi” Breaks Stigma Around Menstruation

  6. 2:08

    Amnesty International’s Appeal To India’s PM

26 comments

  • Sanjay P.
    12 hours

    Bharat Mata ki Jai

  • Rao P.
    16 hours

    Educated tribals are sleeping,I don't when they will woke up

  • Roosevelt S.
    a day

    Frankly it's not about religion or community or politics or political parties it's a struggle between rotten mentality n the merits n demerits of development. Instead of reasoning just hammering a helpless woman by whoever he is in the way as shown in the video depicts an insanity n rotten mentality of dominance of women by man who positioned themselves as a kind of leaders

  • Andrew U.
    2 days

    The only one thing matters is construction of buildings.It both destroys environment farm lands and biodiversity.Planting more trees with dense biodiversity should be the goal for any government.

  • Alisha C.
    2 days

    What a disgrace

  • Malkeet S.
    2 days

    अरे कुछ नहीं हुआ। यहां बीजेपी की सरकार है। याद है ना "बेटी बचाओ बेटी पढ़ाओ" 😊

  • Tushar D.
    2 days

    It's wrong, to treat a woman in such way. This shows how high this village head thinks of himself. But before I go ahead with further cursing, first let me know the party to which this village head man has links to, if it's any party apart from BJP then I'll stop with first few lines and if it's BJP then I'll go ahead using my vocabulary like misogynist, tyranny, unscrupulous etc. So any information is welcome from dear readers.

  • Sonal A.
    2 days

    Such Men aren't the real men..they are mentally retarded n need to be given shocks to bring them to senses

  • Frank E.
    2 days

    It was privilege coming across Linda Jackson on Facebook, I started trading with the sum $2000 and within 7days I got $22000 as my profit. Her precision and trustworthiness can't be equated. Click on the link below to send her a DM https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100051987773351

  • Anil S.
    2 days

    Coward man he should be severely punished

  • Marja-Liisa S.
    2 days

    Terrible behaviour. If that mens want to be aggressive and fight they should do it with an other man, as the size of his own. Man, who hit woman and child is not man, he is moron. Big shame for India to have men’s like that so much there.

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    This not only problem they let other men to rape there daughter sister wife too

  • Meenakshi L.
    2 days

    Shittttt i would have.......them

  • Sudhir S.
    2 days

    What action taken by the Police or Govt ?

  • Faghir B.
    2 days

    A man hitting a woman is NOT a man. Shame on them. What a disgrace

  • Parshant M.
    2 days

    Rahul baba and Yadav party should visit the Yadav as he is in danger

  • Waheed B.
    2 days

    Oh same here same there, what's the difference

  • Mohammad A.
    2 days

    "Kuch thappad marein?" The guy was brutally thrashing women!!!

  • Rameez P.
    2 days

    This is the real place for women in Hinduism, stop idol worship

  • Venkataraman S.
    2 days

    Honour killing is more in muslims in india than hindus

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.