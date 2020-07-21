Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper

Portable Hospital Units For Covid Patients
22 Years Since India's Historic Nuclear Test
On CCTV: Delhi Mom Fights Kidnappers
Indian Hospitals Face Covid-19 Pressure
Didi Takes On 2021 Elections Guns Blazing
Finally, Fresh Air For Kashmiri Students
How should teacher's can give 100/100 in literature ....even not a single mistake ..how does it affect the education system in later generation ..a big question???
itne me 4 bache pass hojate hai🤣🤣😅😅😅
Good girl.lucky too
Her parents should teach her to take some rest.
pope, this is what we try to explain you
https://youtu.be/QuqcwVmb-co
Graduation main ja k sab ganja ke bhakt aur kitab se dur ho jate hain! 🤣🤣🤣
Who fookin cares
We need to seriously stop glorifying kids for really trivial reasons. Creating useless child celebrities like Greta Thurnbergs, who think they have figured out everything.
Diplomatic thinking at this small age and showing aĺl others light by not making studying a complicated thing..
If this had to be asked before the results they wouldn't have answered, this time I have a doubt if papers were checked properly, nothing wrong in that as well cos the situation never allowed us to even check papers properly, all d best ms. Jain anyways
Insurance
I do respect people who top in humanities stream..but efforts of science students and commerce students should not be ignored..bcoz you can't compare toughness level of arts with science or with commerce..arts is really tough..I agree but everyone should be acknowledged!!
Congratulations to her but this is another case of gender biasness. Bulandshahr's Tushar Singh didn't get the media attention she got. Both should get equal attention and praise for their hardwork and success.
All the best for future in USA...
Just believe me at the age of 40 n above all these marks n degrees r worth less so let ur child to be happy happiness is everything
Parents don't apply it on ur kids unpr reham krna every child is unique
First top the exams then lecture on living life. Not just books toppers are also difficult to understand. 🤣🤣
100 percent means she know everything oxford dictionary bhi salam kare isko..... Kuch bhi chutiyapa hai CBSE ka lavde ka board hai ye...
10 yrs baad baat karteein hai is jagha pe AAOGE !!AAOGE!!
37 comments
साकेत स.a day
How should teacher's can give 100/100 in literature ....even not a single mistake ..how does it affect the education system in later generation ..a big question???
Samar A.2 days
itne me 4 bache pass hojate hai🤣🤣😅😅😅
Divya N.2 days
Good girl.lucky too
Ujwal P.2 days
Her parents should teach her to take some rest.
Vishakha R.2 days
pope, this is what we try to explain you
Abhishek K.2 days
https://youtu.be/QuqcwVmb-co
Amritanshu S.3 days
Graduation main ja k sab ganja ke bhakt aur kitab se dur ho jate hain! 🤣🤣🤣
Swagath .3 days
Who fookin cares
Narendra V.3 days
We need to seriously stop glorifying kids for really trivial reasons. Creating useless child celebrities like Greta Thurnbergs, who think they have figured out everything.
Pallavi R.3 days
Diplomatic thinking at this small age and showing aĺl others light by not making studying a complicated thing..
Deepali P.4 days
If this had to be asked before the results they wouldn't have answered, this time I have a doubt if papers were checked properly, nothing wrong in that as well cos the situation never allowed us to even check papers properly, all d best ms. Jain anyways
Tarini S.4 days
Insurance
Rishabh M.4 days
I do respect people who top in humanities stream..but efforts of science students and commerce students should not be ignored..bcoz you can't compare toughness level of arts with science or with commerce..arts is really tough..I agree but everyone should be acknowledged!!
Ankit S.4 days
Congratulations to her but this is another case of gender biasness. Bulandshahr's Tushar Singh didn't get the media attention she got. Both should get equal attention and praise for their hardwork and success.
Makarand N.4 days
All the best for future in USA...
Sushma S.4 days
Just believe me at the age of 40 n above all these marks n degrees r worth less so let ur child to be happy happiness is everything
Sushma S.4 days
Parents don't apply it on ur kids unpr reham krna every child is unique
Yeshwanth C.4 days
First top the exams then lecture on living life. Not just books toppers are also difficult to understand. 🤣🤣
Bhaskar S.4 days
100 percent means she know everything oxford dictionary bhi salam kare isko..... Kuch bhi chutiyapa hai CBSE ka lavde ka board hai ye...
Parth S.4 days
10 yrs baad baat karteein hai is jagha pe AAOGE !!AAOGE!!