DJ Doctor Fights Covid-19 In Mumbai
He used to be a doc but he gave it up to become The Spindoctor, a DJ. Three years later, as Covid-19 ravaged his city, Sanjay Meriya is back checking on patients once again. Here’s what his day looks like. 🎧👏
06/03/2020 2:12 PMupdated: 06/04/2020 8:11 AM
- 34.4k
- 461
- 7
6 comments
Sankara S.06/03/2020 22:32
You are a Legend sir..love to meet you in Mumbai some time after this monster put to sleep permanently.Stay safe n God bless you sir.
Tanishq G.06/03/2020 18:33
LEGEND ❤️🙏🏼
Bhupen P.06/03/2020 17:56
Legend guy
Saptak G.06/03/2020 17:41
My bro sanjay meria
Salman K.06/03/2020 17:31
Respect 💯
FarHan D.06/03/2020 14:26
