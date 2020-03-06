back

DJ Doctor Fights Covid-19 In Mumbai

He used to be a doc but he gave it up to become The Spindoctor, a DJ. Three years later, as Covid-19 ravaged his city, Sanjay Meriya is back checking on patients once again. Here’s what his day looks like. 🎧👏

06/03/2020 2:12 PMupdated: 06/04/2020 8:11 AM
6 comments

  • Sankara S.
    06/03/2020 22:32

    You are a Legend sir..love to meet you in Mumbai some time after this monster put to sleep permanently.Stay safe n God bless you sir.

  • Tanishq G.
    06/03/2020 18:33

    LEGEND ❤️🙏🏼

  • Bhupen P.
    06/03/2020 17:56

    Legend guy

  • Saptak G.
    06/03/2020 17:41

    My bro sanjay meria

  • Salman K.
    06/03/2020 17:31

    Respect 💯

  • FarHan D.
    06/03/2020 14:26

    https://youtu.be/hWjTOslEtqo Visit my all indians freinds.