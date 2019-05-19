back

Do Indians Know Their Elections?

So you think you know your elections? How many of these can you get correct? 😯 #ElectionQuiz

05/19/2019 10:29 AM
  • 249.5k
  • 46

Politics

  1. Sibal VS. Shah On Citizenship Amendment Bill

  2. Amit Shah’s ‘Kashmir Is Normal’ Claim: A Reality Check

  3. Meet Sonia Gandhi, The Congress Matriarch

  4. Indian Diplomat Bats For Israeli Solution To Kashmir

  5. Mohan Bhagwat On Making India Safer For Women

  6. This BJP MP Doesn’t Think GDP Figures Are Important At All

36 comments

  • Ibn E.
    06/20/2019 14:42

    India is full of idiots 😂 know why? Becoz modi has the pm handle again

  • CHandan S.
    06/20/2019 06:13

    First time wo Bhi Modiji...

  • Siva K.
    06/17/2019 06:52

    Do You wanna "Establish" that Brut is a "Porngress" Page????

  • Shivam K.
    06/15/2019 14:31

    Why there are same girls in every public video you make .. they just roam around your office.. don't they ?

  • Arup G.
    06/15/2019 06:06

    Are they foreigners? Idiots!

  • Sahil A.
    06/13/2019 11:33

    Last girl was plotted , as she was also present in last few videos just to criticise the current government and she always supports congress. any explanation this time??

  • Ajay K.
    06/10/2019 12:46

    All Pupal best Offal beautiful Dicstionse Elections ones more modi Sarkar Jai Hind

  • Ajay K.
    06/10/2019 12:44

    All Pupal Right Thinght BJP You are most Like Modi.sarkar Jai Hind

  • Amol V.
    06/09/2019 18:58

    Evm fraud

  • Parakram B.
    06/09/2019 11:55

    Its staged

  • Arpit G.
    06/08/2019 09:09

    Brut india propaganda ki dukan to band hogayi ab ase public video bna kr hi guzara hoga😁

  • Abhi N.
    06/08/2019 02:24

    He he see our indian youngsters soo much smarter than USA!

  • Alok K.
    06/06/2019 18:31

    Last girl ans like she is in interview as fresher and hr asked her question which required experience

  • Taurus V.
    06/04/2019 20:42

    But sb congress ko gyi h..ye sarkar to pta ni kse ban gyi....inhone jo 6days ka gap diya h usme sb kuch kr diya

  • Raghav M.
    06/03/2019 09:02

    bhai bhai bhai

  • Akash D.
    06/03/2019 03:14

    Yeh last me dikhai diya us type k voters ki vajah se hi Rahul Gandhi jaise log PM k sapne dekhte hai

  • Akash D.
    06/03/2019 03:12

    Yeh hai hindustan ka bhavishya ...

  • Agastya A.
    06/02/2019 06:29

    English maarlo ga**d aisi chutiyon ki vajah se desh vikas nahi hora they don't know simple general answers bass english aane se educated nahi hote.....

  • Shaurya S.
    06/01/2019 14:56

    nice beards🤘

  • Karish M.
    05/27/2019 14:38

    We don't use million in India it's in crores