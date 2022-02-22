back

Do you need to remove your hijab in a bank?

Things escalated at a bank in Bihar when a woman in a hijab went to withdraw money from her account...

22/02/2022 8:58 AM
  • 140.4K
  • 600

571 comments

  • Shafqat R.
    5 hours

    Shameful Vultures

  • Maheen K.
    5 hours

    Suspend this kind of officers take strict actions against this kind of teachers principles staff members who ever it may be this people r spreading religion discrimination nd spoiling peaceful atmosphere in all over India

  • Brijesh S.
    6 hours

    Hijab should not be allowed at public places. As there could be terrorist in hizab.

  • Sudhir S.
    6 hours

    Are manager sahab inko counter no 3 pe bhej do, identity naam ki koi cheej hoti hai ki nahi be madarsa chaapo

  • Amit S.
    7 hours

    The girl is very brave. people dont really fight for their rights .....this girl has truly embodied the spirit of our constitution into her. 👍👍👍👍A citizen who does not fight for his or her right is nothing but a slave .

  • Muhammad Z.
    7 hours

    RSS Goons

  • Siraj S.
    8 hours

    Is manager ki details nikalo.

  • Neerja S.
    9 hours

    The rule is not made today . It’s a long back rule customer can’t cover face while entering the bank.

  • Marwan M.
    9 hours

    Disgusting attack against Muslims. And Muslims are called aggressors. No problem carry on.

  • Sukhdev K.
    9 hours

    SHAME ON THE BANK MANAGER

  • Vismay C.
    10 hours

    Desh barbaad kardiya bjp ne vo power me aane k bad 😞 😔

  • Khalid K.
    11 hours

    Haan bahi agaya sawad...😅😅😅 Ab samaj ai k Pakistan q Bana tha

  • Hashim Y.
    11 hours

    The most racist religion in the world is hindu

  • Basavaraj H.
    11 hours

    Come on every institution should be like this, Kudos UCO Bank

  • Ryxa A.
    11 hours

    India has gone crazy over Vail. I wonder how these PPL are gonna handle wig and heavy makeup. Lol equality and uniformity questioned by ppl who have accepted and beleived in caste system for generations. 🥹🥹

  • Nida W.
    11 hours

    Hijab ❤️

  • Gursharan S.
    11 hours

    Shame on Modi and his RSS/BJP for diving 🇮🇳.

  • Bilgi I.
    11 hours

    The bank employee is spoiling Karnataka image.. he should be removed from bank

  • Gursharan S.
    12 hours

    Welcome to Hindutva (not Hinduism) a product of RSS and BJP. Hate just everywhere.

  • Luba V.
    12 hours

    Remove your account from such banks .there are other good banks .such discrimination has no place.although people need to be clear about what is the difference between hijab and niqab.hijab is there scarf worn on the head .it usually means covering up.and niqab is a piece of cloth worn over the face it's a veil.niqab is not obligatory in Islam . although in cases like removing niqab for passport checking ,airport checking ,banks ,courts ,police station all these places it's permissible as for identification purpose.so there should be a problem if it's niqab but if they had asked to remove hijab from head that's heedless

