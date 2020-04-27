Doctors Across India Dance to "Happy"

The Covid-19 Character Test
Veena P.3 days
These doctors are more handsome beautiful attractive and good in dancing then Bollywood actors 😃
Sonali H.4 days
So good to see doctors shake a leg
Girdhari4 days
Wow Fantastic Excellent Awesome Amazing Fabulous Marvelous Expression
Mike M.5 days
Don’t dance to much,coz you’ll have breathing problem and that’s the time Corona will get you!! Be careful and stay safe!!
Atrayee B.6 days
👏👏
Jayant6 days
❤️🙏
Ankita A.6 days
check this
Rasika D.05/01/2020 08:57
... See this...
Jobin X.04/30/2020 22:34
Super Awesome Performance.
दिव्या स.04/30/2020 19:20
Do whatever makes you happy and positive and keeps up ur morale ♥️♥️♥️♥️ ! Thank you for your service to society
दिव्या स.04/30/2020 19:19
👏👏👏👏👏
Sunil D.04/30/2020 17:38
Sir ma'am
Rahul B.04/30/2020 11:45
khan sai treatment krwaye apka ?
Moxeangel B.04/30/2020 02:46
Thank you -such positive mssg-happy...happy ...happy
Pallavi V.04/29/2020 20:29
look
Praseesh P.04/29/2020 19:08
Yeah Doctors of the Uber Hospitals dance on. Pity the working condition of small hospitals who are forces go in without PPE.
Jalesh L.04/29/2020 18:40
You are happy because others are dying .... too strange only in India this could happen ! Omg ....shame on you bullshit
Jalesh L.04/29/2020 18:38
Wtf are they fools , millions are dying and they are dancing 💃..... as though they have saved all lives .... and indeed you are not an exception for corona .... I prefer you should dance when Corona hits you ... before edit this same video and after once you get corona ....
Balvindar H.04/29/2020 18:08
Thank You
Godafrid M.04/29/2020 14:34
You all are Awesome and amazing. Thank you Doctors and the Medical Fraternity