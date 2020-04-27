back

Doctors Across India Dance to "Happy"

Here are 60 Indian doctors shaking a leg to Pharrell Williams’ song, ‘Happy’, to spread some cheer amid India’s lockdown. 🕺💃

04/27/2020 10:57 AM
180 comments

  • Veena P.
    3 days

    These doctors are more handsome beautiful attractive and good in dancing then Bollywood actors 😃

  • Sonali H.
    4 days

    So good to see doctors shake a leg

  • Girdhari
    4 days

    Wow Fantastic Excellent Awesome Amazing Fabulous Marvelous Expression

  • Mike M.
    5 days

    Don’t dance to much,coz you’ll have breathing problem and that’s the time Corona will get you!! Be careful and stay safe!!

  • Atrayee B.
    6 days

    👏👏

  • Jayant
    6 days

    ❤️🙏

  • Ankita A.
    6 days

    check this

  • Rasika D.
    05/01/2020 08:57

    ... See this...

  • Jobin X.
    04/30/2020 22:34

    Super Awesome Performance.

  • दिव्या स.
    04/30/2020 19:20

    Do whatever makes you happy and positive and keeps up ur morale ♥️♥️♥️♥️ ! Thank you for your service to society

  • दिव्या स.
    04/30/2020 19:19

    👏👏👏👏👏

  • Sunil D.
    04/30/2020 17:38

    Sir ma'am

  • Rahul B.
    04/30/2020 11:45

    khan sai treatment krwaye apka ?

  • Moxeangel B.
    04/30/2020 02:46

    Thank you -such positive mssg-happy...happy ...happy

  • Pallavi V.
    04/29/2020 20:29

    look

  • Praseesh P.
    04/29/2020 19:08

    Yeah Doctors of the Uber Hospitals dance on. Pity the working condition of small hospitals who are forces go in without PPE.

  • Jalesh L.
    04/29/2020 18:40

    You are happy because others are dying .... too strange only in India this could happen ! Omg ....shame on you bullshit

  • Jalesh L.
    04/29/2020 18:38

    Wtf are they fools , millions are dying and they are dancing 💃..... as though they have saved all lives .... and indeed you are not an exception for corona .... I prefer you should dance when Corona hits you ... before edit this same video and after once you get corona ....

  • Balvindar H.
    04/29/2020 18:08

    Thank You

  • Godafrid M.
    04/29/2020 14:34

    You all are Awesome and amazing. Thank you Doctors and the Medical Fraternity