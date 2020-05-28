back

Doctors Allege Police Harassment In Kashmir

In Kashmir, where restrictions are usually stricter than other parts of India, the Covid-19 lockdown has been tough on even the doctors. Senior cardiologist Dr. Syed Maqbool shared his detention story with Brut.

05/28/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 05/28/2020 10:54 AM
  • 659.7k
  • 552

Portraits

  1. 2:02

    The Dichotomy In The Deaths Of Faizan And Floyd

  2. 1:14

    Elderly Man In Hospital Tied By His Limbs

  3. 5:20

    Celeb Moms Kajol & Kareena Talk About Parenting

  4. 3:16

    Watch This Dog Being Rescued From A Well

  5. 3:08

    Cancer Survivor And Donor’s Heartwarming Friendship

  6. 1:55

    Skateboard Fever Bites 4-Year-Old In Lockdown

512 comments

  • Aktar A.
    2 hours

    Now system and police working for ranga billa

  • Nazar K.
    2 hours

    India is run by right wing govt who are no less than terrorists.

  • Joey D.
    4 hours

    fucking country

  • Khan A.
    4 hours

    Gay hindh

  • Zulhaimi M.
    21 hours

    Fucking chaiwalla Modi

  • Venkat M.
    a day

    I like the way he cares for his juniors, good leader more than a doctor

  • Ashish R.
    a day

    U should file a case against that police who ever was involved

  • Deepu C.
    a day

    Chahe koi bhi ho

  • Deepu C.
    a day

    Poochna to banta hi hai

  • HayaatAhmed B.
    a day

    Respect Doctor's 😠😠😠

  • Manoj M.
    a day

    Respect all corona warriors

  • Mohd S.
    a day

    You doctors are Deserving for this

  • Padma M.
    a day

    Why is this drama always in J&K They start making issue of everything The police check everyone. They check here too. Even fined people...even said same thing...epidemic act...section 188... Are we reacting.... but J&K its always about rights ... everything is that only . You must have doctors flouting rules... so where is your responsibility then in stopping them.... The clapping is done with two hands not one.... Police should Issue these guys stickers...or epass. But even then it can be misused... Itna chilane ki kya zarorrat hai... Last week a guy here was screaming on a police inspector...throwing his weight around...some of the other people pulled him aside and tried to calm him down...but he wanted to pick fight with the inspector. Finally some executive steped in and shut this silly person. The policeman has been told to maintain law and order. Now all lockdown is being lifted see you wont see him anywhere.. Pagal kutte ne kata hai..covid se do do haat karega..unke bhi log bimar pad rahe hai...

  • Muhammad I.
    2 days

    Shame for police and scared Indian army, who controled much of Indian occupied Kashmir.😜

  • Sheetal K.
    2 days

    People themselves are responsible for this situation....no one can trust

  • Suja P.
    3 days

    All those goons in police uniform detained a doctor who was on call, should be dismissed with immediate effect, seizing their further salary and allowances... judicial enquiry needs to set on those...with utmost punishment under the court of law..

  • Selva K.
    3 days

    One day the same police will be in the death bed attended to by a doctor.

  • FRuksan J.
    3 days

    We should respect to the doctors they are serving for the people be brave and strong doctors always in our prayer too..serving people is serving to God. . So appreciated

  • John C.
    3 days

    What the hell

  • Raja R.
    4 days

    C m o ha to phir ky Hua