Doctors Allege Police Harassment In Kashmir
In Kashmir, where restrictions are usually stricter than other parts of India, the Covid-19 lockdown has been tough on even the doctors. Senior cardiologist Dr. Syed Maqbool shared his detention story with Brut.
05/28/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 05/28/2020 10:54 AM
512 comments
Aktar A.2 hours
Now system and police working for ranga billa
Nazar K.2 hours
India is run by right wing govt who are no less than terrorists.
Joey D.4 hours
fucking country
Khan A.4 hours
Gay hindh
Zulhaimi M.21 hours
Fucking chaiwalla Modi
Venkat M.a day
I like the way he cares for his juniors, good leader more than a doctor
Ashish R.a day
U should file a case against that police who ever was involved
Deepu C.a day
Chahe koi bhi ho
Deepu C.a day
Poochna to banta hi hai
HayaatAhmed B.a day
Respect Doctor's 😠😠😠
Manoj M.a day
Respect all corona warriors
Mohd S.a day
You doctors are Deserving for this
Padma M.a day
Why is this drama always in J&K They start making issue of everything The police check everyone. They check here too. Even fined people...even said same thing...epidemic act...section 188... Are we reacting.... but J&K its always about rights ... everything is that only . You must have doctors flouting rules... so where is your responsibility then in stopping them.... The clapping is done with two hands not one.... Police should Issue these guys stickers...or epass. But even then it can be misused... Itna chilane ki kya zarorrat hai... Last week a guy here was screaming on a police inspector...throwing his weight around...some of the other people pulled him aside and tried to calm him down...but he wanted to pick fight with the inspector. Finally some executive steped in and shut this silly person. The policeman has been told to maintain law and order. Now all lockdown is being lifted see you wont see him anywhere.. Pagal kutte ne kata hai..covid se do do haat karega..unke bhi log bimar pad rahe hai...
Muhammad I.2 days
Shame for police and scared Indian army, who controled much of Indian occupied Kashmir.😜
Sheetal K.2 days
People themselves are responsible for this situation....no one can trust
Suja P.3 days
All those goons in police uniform detained a doctor who was on call, should be dismissed with immediate effect, seizing their further salary and allowances... judicial enquiry needs to set on those...with utmost punishment under the court of law..
Selva K.3 days
One day the same police will be in the death bed attended to by a doctor.
FRuksan J.3 days
We should respect to the doctors they are serving for the people be brave and strong doctors always in our prayer too..serving people is serving to God. . So appreciated
John C.3 days
What the hell
Raja R.4 days
C m o ha to phir ky Hua