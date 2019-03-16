back
Does Everyone Have A Right to Vote? Dhruv Finds Out
Can prison inmates vote in India? When did women get the right to vote? Do we all have equal rights to vote? Watch Dhruv Rathee explain voting rights around the world. 🗳🌏
03/16/2019 7:05 AM
- 112.8k
- 3.5k
- 320
280 comments
Sadashiv N.04/25/2019 10:35
Nationalist hates him bcoz he raised his voice at every single issue of country
Nikul P.04/17/2019 06:01
Congraas Hindu Virodhi Party
Harshad P.04/06/2019 10:34
Ya it should be compalsary to vote because ve have he right and it is given be the low
William W.04/06/2019 10:32
This video is full of significant information. Thank you
Shammi S.04/06/2019 10:29
Ye banda mazak ban gya hai sahi me 😂😂😂😂
Brijesh M.04/06/2019 06:58
अबे कहना क्या चाहता है...तीन मिनट तो हो गए तेरी बक बक सुनते हुए...मुद्दे की बात कर घोंचू...तू दल्ला है कांग्रेस का बस ...इतनी सी बात है समझने की और वही कांग्रेस तेरे मालिको बोले तो के साथ है...मनीफेस्टो सब कुछ कह देता है उनका... सुधर जा बेटा नही तो तेरा क्या हाल होने वाला है ये तूने सोचा भी नही होगा...तेरे को पालने वाले ही तेरल गेम बजा देंगे...क्योंकि जो उनके काम का नही रहता उसको वो रास्ते से हटा देते हैं...इतिहास रहा है उनका। 😂😂😂
Waqar A.04/06/2019 06:42
It should be compulsory with flexible location to vote.
Harshit B.04/06/2019 05:29
Bosdka nota vote karne ke liye promote kr rha ...... Hum apna vote waste nhi hone deinge
Kunal R.04/06/2019 04:41
He is biggest cunt and Hippocrates.
Swapnil T.04/06/2019 03:37
Ye pagal hai dhruv
Ashish S.04/05/2019 18:53
Tatti
Rahul J.04/05/2019 18:40
Dhruv is a congress man. And getting money from Congress party to run Ads.
Rahul J.04/05/2019 18:37
Paid chutiya gere kar raha hai
Rahul J.04/05/2019 18:36
Dhruv, you go to London.
Suman M.04/05/2019 17:05
HIDDEN_HISTORY !!!! . ??? Q & A on Three former Indian Prime Ministers. Q1: Who is the lady by name Thussu Rahman Bai? A: Mother of former Indian Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Q2: Who is the father of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru? A: Mr. Mubarak Ali. Q3: What is the relationship between Motilal Nehru and Jawaharlal Nehru? A: Motilal Nehru is second husband of Thussu Rahman Bai, after the death of Mubarak Ali. Motilal was working as employee of Mubarak Ali and she is the second wife for him. So Motilal Nehru is step father of Jawaharlal. Q4. Is Jawaharlal Nehru Kashmir Pandit by birth? A: No. Both father and mother are muslims. Q5. Did Jawaharlal Nehru's name got because of his step father?. A. May be. I don't know. But Motilal himself is not Kashmir Pandit. Q6. Who is the father of Motilal and how did Pandit got annexed with his name? A: Motilal's father is Ghiyasuddin Ghazi's of Jamuna canal (Naher) who fled Delhi after Mutiny of 1857 and went to Kashmir. There he decided to change his name to Gangadhar Nehru ('Nehri' became 'Nehru') and put Pandit in front of the name to give people no chance to even ask his caste. With a cap (topi) on his head Pandit Gangadhar Nehru moved to Allahabad. His son Motilal completed a degree in Law and started working for a Law firm. Q7: Who are the Parents of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi? A: Jawaharlal Nehru, a Muslim and Kamla Kaul Nehru, a Kashmiri Pandit. Q8: Who are the parents of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi? A: Jehangir Feroz Khan (Persian Muslims) and Indira Priyadarshini Nehru alias Mamuna Begum Khan. Indira Priyadarshini Nehru alias Mamuna Begum Khan-w/o Jehangir Feroz Khan (Persian Muslims), who later changed his name to Gandhi on advice of Mohandas K. Gandhi. They had Two sons Rajiv Khan (father Feroze Jehangir Khan) and Sanjeev Khan (name later changed to Sanjay Gandhi). Q9. Are Jawaharlal Nehru (Former Prime Minister of India), Muhammed Ali Jinnaa (Former Prime Minister of Pakistan) and Sheikh Abdullah (Former Kashmir Chief Minister) interrelated to each other? A: YES. Mothers of the Three people mentioned above had same husband Motilal Nehru. Jinnaa's mother is Motilal's 4th wife. Abdulla is through Motilal's 5th wife. So both had common father while their father Motilal is step father to Jawaharlal. Q10. Where did you get all these answers, while I do not find any such info in History Books I studied? A: From the Biography of MO Mathai (Jawaharlal Nehru's personal assistant). 👉 M. O. Mathai
Suman M.04/05/2019 17:05
That FCUK is a HYPOCRITE. Suck my ASS Rathi.
Roazer R.04/05/2019 16:03
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=2270312113215806&id=2064499363797083
Sushil V.04/05/2019 10:56
Paid promotion failed by INC
Sushil K.04/05/2019 03:41
Kaminaaa
Sushil K.04/05/2019 03:40
Pagal bharti